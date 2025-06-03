Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones gets 100% real on Jalen Ramsey trade rumors

The Jalen Ramsey trade rumors were deafening as the Miami Dolphins were expected to move on from the cornerback after June 1 to save $10 million in cap space. The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams were racing for the cornerback's services.
On Tuesday, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones shed light on the Ramsey trade and it isn’t what fans were hoping for. When asked directly if the Cowboys were working on any new roster moves, Jones responded,
“We don’t have anything that’s on the front burner.”
And when pressed about the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors, Jones said,
“No, he plays for the Dolphins.”
Jalen Ramsey missed time last season with a knee injury but remains a high-profile name despite shifting roles. His value is now seen more as a safety than a true cornerback, a shift that could alter his market appeal.
Dallas is coming off a 7-10 flop and Jerry Jones already hinted at “two pretty substantive trades” this offseason, and adding Ramsey would instantly juice their secondary.
Rams coach Sean McVay speaks on Jalen Ramsey trade rumors
Sean McVay is playing it cool, but the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors aren’t cooling down soon. The Los Angeles Rams coach finally addressed the speculation during the first week of Organized Team Activities.
“There really hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late,” McVay said when asked about the chances of bringing Ramsey back to L.A.
"Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we’ll see if that changes," McVay added.
That’s far from a denial, and it lines up with what we know: the Rams have cap space ($19.4 million) and know Ramsey’s system inside and out. However, a blockbuster move isn't expected unless the price is right. McVay joked about keeping the team’s first-round pick “for now,” making it clear L.A. isn’t looking to overpay.
