Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus makes feelings known on Micah Parsons' absence impact ahead of Week 4 Packers clash

Micah Parsons will once again play in Dallas, but this time in green and gold. The Cowboys’ former edge rusher, now with the Packers, will take the field Sunday night in a primetime clash at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus sidestepped questions about Parsons’ absence, telling reporters, “Eyes are forward,” and insisting, “We’ve got good enough pass rushers,” according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The comments from Eberflus did little to calm the chatter around the NFL landscape, especially given how much Parsons dominated in Dallas’ front seven last season.

Parsons made the move to Wisconsin in a $186 million deal, averaging $46.5 million annually. He is currently the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The 26-year-old is unfazed by the hype ahead of his return to his previous hunting ground. “It’s just football,” he told reporters in the locker room.

"I think Dallas loves me,” he said. “I think they’re going to give me a good round of applause. There’s no hard feelings there. At least not for me," Parson added.

Jerry Jones traded Parsons on August 28, receiving Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

The Week 4 clash against Green Bay is set for NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. The network promised a high-stakes primetime storyline centered on the Cowboys’ defensive identity in Parsons’ absence.

Jerry Jones discusses Micah Parsons' return to Dallas

Cowboys owner weighed in on Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas this Sunday. When asked if the Cowboys could prevent a Doncic-style highlight performance, Jones stated to ESPN,

“I don’t know that we can. Micah’s a great player. I’ll never forget when we didn’t draft Randy Moss, he came in here and scored about three, I think, 50-yard touchdowns and waved at us as he was running by the bench.”

Jones confirmed there won’t be a tribute video for Parsons, the No. 12 pick in 2021. “I don’t think that’s appropriate this way.” Despite the trade, Jones emphasized there’s no bad blood.

“Absolutely not. Not at all. It was nothing personal … I had on the table the best I could do,” he told @1053thefan. “I might say, ‘Wish him well,’ except it’s obvious I don’t this weekend in terms of Green Bay winning the game,” Jones added.

Cowboys fans will watch closely as Parsons faces his former team on Sunday.

Also read: "I f*cking hate that": Jason Kelce slams NFL's expanded jersey number rules after Micah Parsons' rocks 1 with Packers

