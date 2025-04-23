Cowboys ditch Matthew Golden to draft 6'4", 312-pound "bully" with No. 12 pick in Peter Schrager's latest mock

The Dallas Cowboys and Matthew Golden are not a match in ESPN’s latest mock draft. Peter Schrager has the Texas wideout being ditched in favor of a 6-foot-4, 312-pound big man up front.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver made heads turn with a blistering 4.29 40-yard dash in the 2024 Combine. Dismissing Golden to Dallas, Schrager predicts the Cowboys to draft Alabama guard Tyler Booker.

"Booker, a bully of a guard, could help add some much-needed beef to the Cowboys' line," Schrager said. "Having had Zack Martin retire this offseason, there's going to be a desire to fill the interior with a plug-and-play lineman. Everyone will be clamoring for the Cowboys to take a running back or receiver. Let's go guard, though. That's how I see it."

Golden, meanwhile, remains a top-tier prospect after leading the Longhorns in receiving. His speed will be a major upside for any team taking a chance on him. But for now, Dallas looks to keep Dak Prescott upright instead of giving him another toy.

Booker is being called a “bully” on the interior line, and with future Hall of Famer Zack Martin hanging it up this offseason, the Cowboys are desperate to amp up the trenches.

Matthew Golden landing spots

Matthew Golden is flying up draft boards after impressing in the 2024 college football season under Steve Sarkisian and torching the NFL Combine with a blistering 4.29-second 40-yard dash. Now, two playoff contenders are eyeing him as the missing piece for their offense.

Golden, a 5-foot-11, 191-pound burner, transferred from Houston and led the Longhorns with 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 17.0 yards per catch. The Cowboys, despite Peter Schrager's take, are still a prime landing spot. Brandin Cooks is gone, and CeeDee Lamb is not up to his usual self. Jerry Jones' team needs a dynamic WR2.

Another suitor for Golden is the Detroit Lions. Jameson Williams is potentially on the cap-cutting block, and the 21-year-old could slide in as their next asset. Wherever he lands, Golden’s field-stretching skillset and body control make him a future star.

