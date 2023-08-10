On the latest episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, former running back LeSean McCoy said this about Tony Pollard's form during a Dallas Cowboys practice on Tuesday:

"He looks good."

There was just one problem: Pollard did not show up to said practice. He had skipped camp to attend to the birth of daughter Maui and returned only on Wednesday, saying:

"I love being a dad."

X user @es3_09 made sure to point that out:

Ernie @es3_09 Here’s @CutonDime25 talking about how good the #Cowboys looked yesterday at practice, included how well he thought Tony Pollard looked.. Only issue is Tony Pollard wasn’t at practice at all yesterday. Can’t even make this stuff up 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mb36ODlaHV

Tony Pollard's return to practice is welcome news for Cowboys

The Cowboys are in a state of trouble, so welcoming Tony Pollard back to camp provides a bit of solace.

As he finally resumes football activities, the team has suffered some bad breaks regarding its players. The trouble began on Jul. 18, when guard Zack Martin announced that he was holding out, claiming that he was "woefully underpaid relative to the market."

For context, he's getting paid $13.5 million this year - well below his peers like Chris Lindstrom and Quenton Nelson. Owner-general manager Jerry Jones would later comment on Martin's absence:

“He’ll come to camp when he comes to camp. There’s no resolution. There are a lot of consequences ($50,000 in daily NFL fines) if he doesn’t.

"He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years. It’s just hard to get it all. The bottom line is, nothing needs to happen.”

On August 1, free agent acquisition Ronald Jones II, who was expected to be one of Pollard's backups, was suspended from the two games of the 2023 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He tweeted:

"I love this game and would never cheat it. I would never knowingly take a banned substance. I will continue to work with my team to investigate how this happened so that it never happens again."

On Aug. 8, two more worrying developments emerged. First, the Cowboys cut kicker Tristan Vizcaino after he performed poorly in camp, missing double-digit attempts.

ProFootballChase™️ @pfootballchase



Vizcaino’s release comes after he converted 22 of 35 FG attempts in the first eight padded practices of training camp.



The The #Cowboys released K Tristan Vizcaino.Vizcaino’s release comes after he converted 22 of 35 FG attempts in the first eight padded practices of training camp.The #Cowboys will be looking to add another kicker to compete with K Brandon Aubrey, who’s gone 26 of 35 thus far. pic.twitter.com/WlmulqQgKt

On the same day, it also emerged that rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith, whom the team had drafted 26th overall, skipped the most recent team practice in California because of a knee issue and would undergo an MRI scan, potentially endangering his season:

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Just mentioned on Inside Training Camp: #Cowboys first-round pick DT Mazi Smith isn’t practicing today here in Oxnard, and a source said he’s getting a precautionary MRI on his knee. Smith has been battling tendinitis in camp.

Times may be rough in Arlington, but at least one of the Cowboys' most crucial players is back.