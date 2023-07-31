The Dallas Cowboys have a problem at running back involving Ronald Jones. According to multiple sources, Jones was suspended by the NFL on Monday evening for violating the league's PED policy.

The Cowboys signed Jones this off-season on March 27, as an unrestricted free agent. He played last season for the Kansas City Chiefs while playing the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is expected to be the backup to Tony Pollard this season.

When will Ronald Jones return?

A spokesperson for the NFL wrote:

"Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances."

"Jones is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Monday, Sept. 18, following the team's Week 2 game vs. the New York Jets."

Jones will miss games against the New York Jets and the New York Giants. This will be a big blow for the Cowboys as Pollard is still rehabbing from his ankle injury suffered in the playoffs.

Could the Dallas Cowboys bring back Ezekiel Elliott given the Ronald Jones suspension?

Given Ronald Jones' suspension, the Dallas Cowboys don't know who their starting running back will be come Week One. Tony Pollard is still recovering from his high ankle sprain against the San Franciso 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this off-season to clear cap space but adding him back to their roster at this point, wouldn't be the worst idea.

“It is definitely different, you know, not having him out here with all the energy that he brings.” Tony Pollard on #Cowboys camp without Ezekiel Elliott:“It is definitely different, you know, not having him out here with all the energy that he brings.” twitter.com/brandoniswrite…

The two sides haven't closed the door on a potential reunion, which could be the breaking point for one to happen. The team could sign Elliott at a cheaper cost, who can start in Week One for them, as he's familiar with their system.

They'll have to hop on it soon because Elliott could sign with the New England Patriots as he recently visited with them.

