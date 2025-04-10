Cowboys fan Kelly Clarkson makes eye-opening admission about Josh Allen to Hailee Steinfeld

Kelly Clarkson loves the Dallas Cowboys - which should come as no surprise, give that she was born and raised in the Metroplex. Yet she is aware that other teams exist in the NFL, and that was on full display on a recent episode of her eponymous talk show.

Ad

While hosting Hailee Steinfeld, who was promoting the horror film Sinners, the singer-songwriter proudly showed her off a Buffalo Bills jacket (one with the pre-1974 logo), then revealed a factoid about the actress's boyfriend, Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback Josh Allen:

"Look, I'm a Cowboys girl, but when I move somewhere I like to pick a local team. And there's three here, but really, there's just one and it's the Bills. That's right, come on. I love the Bills and congratulations, Joshua was actually my quarterback for my fantasy football team, and he killed it for me. So, you tell him thank you, badass *****."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The couple have been mostly silent about their wedding plans ever since they became engaged in November. But speaking on Good Morning Football last month, Allen's teammate Dion Dawkins claimed that their wedding ceremony would occur on May 31:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kelly Clarkson shades Jerry Jones for Cowboys' underperformance since 1990s dynasty

Going back to the Cowboys, they have been one of the so-called "masters" at greatly disappointing their fans ever since their run of Super Bowl success int he 1990s. Since their last Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season, they have not made even the NFC Championship Game despite having some of the best players to ever don the starred helmet.

Ad

The 2020s have seen the team clinch get bounced out of the WIld Card Round twice - both times after clinching the NFC East. Most recently in 2024, they missed the playoffs in what turned out to be Mike McMarthy's final season as head coach.

And like most fans, Kelly Clarkson is getting bored of the constant underachieving. Speaking on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast late last month, she has some choice words for Jerry Jones (rant begins at 17:25):

Ad

“I just read something with my sister and I guess Jerry Jones had said, 'Well, now is the time.' And I was like, 'Oh, OK.' It was different from the last ‘now’s the time.’ Very different from last year’s time, which was also the time.”

Still, she could not help but exude the same blind optimism:

Ad

“Our team is probably one of the most hated. Because I also think, too, we’re always so hopeful. I don’t think there’s been more dreamers since the ‘90s. Every year is our year.”

The Cowboys, being one of seven teams with a new head coach (Brian Schottenheimer), began spring camp this Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles