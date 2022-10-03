"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" , "Cooper Rush is a better QB than Dak Prescott, I said what I said" - Cowboys fans clamor for change in Dallas as backup QB takes NFL by storm

Cooper Rush is making things rather difficult in Dallas, but in a good way. With Dak Prescott still nursing his injured hand, Rush has stepped in and reeled off three consecutive wins to take the Cowboys to a 3-1 record.

After Jerry Jones stated last week that he would "welcome" a quarterback controversy, he may well have one on his hands, according to numerous Dallas fans.

After yet another impressive outing against Washington that saw him throw two touchdown passes in the 25-10 win, many fans are leaning towards Rush starting even when Prescott is injury free. One fan went a step further and said that Rush is a better quarterback than Prescott.

"Cooper Rush is a better qb than Dak I said what I said."

Another NFL fan posted after the game and said that Rush deserves to start next week against the L.A. Rams and for Dallas to let Prescott take another week to recover from his injury.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Cooper Rush deserves next week's start let Dak recover another week."

Other Cowboys fans gave their thoughts on the quarterback situation in Dallas with many liking what Rush has done so far.

It appears that most Cowboys fans want Cooper Rush to continue to start for Dallas, even when Dak Prescott is fit.

Cooper Rush doing brilliant job on Prescott's absence

The Dallas Cowboys last three weeks are exactly why so many teams are after good back-up quarterbacks. When Prescott went down, the world for all intents and purposes was caving in.

But with Rush, the quarterback who is used to Kellen Moore's system over the last couple of seasons has stepped in and hasn't missed a beat. Rush has thrown for over 200 passing yards in each game this season as well as a touchdown pass in each as well.

Perhaps the biggest thing is that Rush hasn't committed any turnovers, although against Washington, he did have a bad pick that was called back thanks to a penalty.

With Prescott still dealing with some swelling on his hand after trying to amp up his recovery during the week, Rush is in line to get another start against the Rams next week.

For many fans, they want to see Cooper Rush become the long term starter, but if we are being serious, Jerry Jones isn't paying Dak Prescott $40 million to sit on the bench, is he?

