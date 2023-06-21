Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons was caught lacking on social media. The linebacker outed himself as a big fan of the Williams twins on TikTok.

On a post from the sister, captioned, "Questions we get as twin sisters", Parsons commented:

"I'll take y'all both"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comment, recently unearthed on Reddit and made its way to Twitter, is on a post from July 2021. That did not stop fans from praising, criticizing, or laughing at Parsons' audacity to comment from his account. Here are some of the best replies:

Some questioned whether Micah Parsons' girlfriend would be disturbed by the comment. However, the Cowboys star is allegedly single. He was last linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. However, neither of the two ever confirmed the rumors of their alleged relationship.

Why are fans comparing Micah Parsons to Zion Williamson?

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson

While Micah Parsons' behavior did not land him in trouble, NBA superstar Zion Williamson was on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Earlier this month, the New Orleans Pelicans forward and his girlfriend Akheema announced that they were expecting a baby in an Instagram post captioned:

Thank you 🙏 God for blessing my family with an addition 👶🏽we will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson ♥️💜 Thank you friends,family & staff and of course my aunt who helped me bring my vision together.. #stayprayedup 🙏

In the aftermath of the announcement, adult film star Moriah Mills slammed Williamson on Twitter in a series of posts, calling him out for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend with her. Mills posted screenshots of chats between her and Williamson. Mills continued calling out the Pelicans star for multiple days and even demanded NBA Commissioner Adam Silver step in to take action against him.

After days of calling out Williamson, her Twitter account was suspended after she threatened to leak intimate videos of her and the Pelicans star. The bizarre and public situation has finally calmed down, and Williamson can rest easy and focus on preparing for the upcoming NBA season.

Unlike Williamson, Micah Parsons got off easy. However, his actions were seemingly limited to a snarky comment on a TikTok video.

Poll : 0 votes