What is going on with Zion Williamson? Exploring the timeline of the allegations faced by the Pelicans star

On June 6, Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced that they were expecting their first baby together via a YouTube gender reveal. During the video, it's announced that Zion's first baby will be a little girl.

The gender reveal opened with Zion Williamson sending a message to his baby, noting how they will one day see the video.

"You’re going to see this at some point," Zion said. "I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life."

Shortly after the video aired online, social media began to buzz with congratulatory messages for the New Orleans Pelicans star and his girlfriend. But things then took a downward turn.

Moriah Mills sparked the Zion Williamson controversy

As Zion Williamson trended on Twitter, OnlyFans model Moriah Mills released a number of posts showing that she had also been in a relationship with the NBA star.

Over the last 48 hours, Moriah Mills' social media accounts have been awash with expletive content detailing the history between Williamson and herself.

"I was with you last week in New Orleans, and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson," Mills tweeted.

Another Tweet read:

"I motivated u to get back in shape I let you f**k me all kinds of ways and film me on your phone @Zionwilliamson and you impregnate a low budget pornstar dna test or I’m done !!!!!!!"

The social media backlash against Moriah Mills has been intense. The model took to Twitter on June 8 to share that she had been receiving death threats and no longer felt safe.

"I’m ready to be deleted off this earth @Zionwilliamson I don’t feel safe people threatening me thanks to you I can’t do this anymore f--- yalll!" Mills tweeted.

Stephen A. Smith shares his thoughts on the Zion Williamson controversy

On June 7, Stephen A. Smith waded into the Zion Williamson controversy, sharing his thoughts on the situation.

"A girl by the name of Moriah Mills calling him out by name. Giving vivid details of their encounters with one another. She's a pornstar!

"Man, you only played 29 games last year, and you missed the season before that. What the hell is taking you so long to get healthy? Well, now I know! You're young. You're not married. You can do what you wanna do. It's a damn shame she putting your stuff out like that. Need to cancel here.

"But there's a bigger issue here. She's a pornstar. One would surmise she's kind of an expert at whatever it is she does. I've been waiting for the leg injury to heal, Zion; I've been waiting for a while... He's a man-child."

Zion Williamson will be hoping that this controversy begins to blow over in the coming days and weeks. After all, he has to continue rehabilitating his leg injury while also preparing for the birth of his first child.

