Moriah Mills reveals how Zion Williamson asked her to look for a white girl for threesomes: "You s*x addict"

The Moriah Mills and Zion Williamson drama just got a little even more interesting. Since Williamson and Ahkeema put out a gender reveal for their child, the adult film star has been on a rampage.

She recently revealed juicy details of her alleged relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans basketball star. The latest bomb, which was promptly deleted, is expected to cause even more ripples in the sports and entertainment world:

“You betrayed me @Zionwilliamson you was my daddy I don’t care what you do to me at this point !!!! Sorry I’m not into threesomes and weird shit you s*x addict. Congrats on your new journey In fatherhood.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moriah Mills' tweet about Zion Williamson being a s*x addict

Moriah Mills’ revelations have only gotten even more controversial. Just a few days ago, she had some eye-raising posts. She posted photos of her alleged conversations with the former Duke superstar where he asked her to stay with him in New Orleans.

Williamson even wanted to make sure how much he will be paying Mills monthly once she moves in with him.

The most intriguing, though, was when she said this (via Hip Hop Ties:

“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.”

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia



“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” Adult film actress Moriah Mills exposes alleged snapchat messages between her & Zion Williamson.“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” Adult film actress Moriah Mills exposes alleged snapchat messages between her & Zion Williamson.👀😳 “Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” https://t.co/UQmjgnM2qZ

The viral gender reveal made by Ahkeema to welcome her child with the NBA All-Star forward triggered Mills’ savage backlash. Williamson’s emotional words in the video might have been too much for the porn star to take.

“You’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life.”

“Mommy” and “Daddy” might have stung, knowing, based on her posts, she was spending time with him.

Also read: "She's a porn star"- Stephen A. Smith has an interesting reason for Zion Williamson's injury troubles in the last two years amidst controversy

Another woman has claimed she has had a relationship with Zion Williamson

While the Moriah Mills, Zion Williamson and Ahkeema brouhaha has been heating up, another girl has claimed she has spent time with the basketball star.

The woman, under her IG name yamilexxtaylor, wrote this message for one of her Instagram stories (via Hip Hop Ties):

“And be laying around sleeping comfortably knowing u have b**es pregnant ehhh disgusted”

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia



“Sleeping comfortably knowing u have b*thes pregnant ehhh disgusted.” Another woman exposes Zion Williamson after she claims he flew her out, got her courtside tickets, & more, knowing he had a baby on the way.“Sleeping comfortably knowing u have b*thes pregnant ehhh disgusted.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Another woman exposes Zion Williamson after she claims he flew her out, got her courtside tickets, & more, knowing he had a baby on the way.👀😳“Sleeping comfortably knowing u have b*thes pregnant ehhh disgusted.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9KNFmM1QM6

Zion Williamson hasn’t said a word yet amid the storm of accusations.

Basketball fans are hoping he’d be ready for next season after playing just 29 games due to a right hamstring injury. The year before, he sat out as he recovered from a right foot fracture.

You may also want to read: Who was Zion Williamson's girlfriend in 2021? Finding out more amidst the massive drama surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans star

Poll : 0 votes