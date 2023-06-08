Who was Zion Williamson's girlfriend in 2021? Finding out more amidst the massive drama surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans star

Before Zion Williamson had a relationship with Ahkeema, who is now the mother of his baby, he previously dated Tiana White. Both had been a couple since their high school days in Spartanburg.

White was born in South Carolina back in 2001. She went to the same Spartanburg Day High School in South Carolina before moving on to Wofford College. Per school records, Williamson’s former girlfriend played volleyball and was a member of the track and field team. She was also a member of the school’s cheerleading squad.

Priest®️ @NigelTheEchelon #LoveAndBasketball ZION WILLIAMSON his high school sweetheart and girlfriend TIANA WHITE. ZION WILLIAMSON his high school sweetheart and girlfriend TIANA WHITE. ❤️#LoveAndBasketball 🏀 https://t.co/A4n4V7e1WQ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tiana White first caught the attention of Williamson fans in 2018 when both were on Instagram Live. One user asked the emerging basketball star if he had a girlfriend. Williamson didn’t answer the question until White herself asked:

“Do you have a girl?

The basketball player replied coyly:

“Do I?”

“If you say no, you no longer do.”

With that simple exchange, everyone concluded that Zion Williamson and Tiana White are indeed a couple.

Williamson was a senior when White was still a junior in school. They went to prom together in Williamson’s last days in high school before he went to Durham to play for the Duke Blue Devils.

"Zanos" and Tiana White were in a long-distance relationship as Spartanburg is about 3.5 hours from the Blue Devils' campus. When “Zanos” was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, White was at Wofford College, which is roughly 10 hours from Crescent City.

By 2021, the high school sweethearts called it quits. A few months after that, Williamson would meet his current girlfriend Ahkeema. Not much is known about Tiana White except that she’s still attending Wofford College.

Zion Williamson could be in hot water with his girlfriend Ahkeema

Zion Williamson and Ahkeema grabbed headlines on June 3, 2023, when they had a gender reveal party for their child. The soon-to-be-mother posted on her Instagram account:

“June 3rd I invited all my family and close friends to help us celebrate 🎉 our new addition to our family.”

Pink fireworks exploded in the video, which meant that “Zanos” will be a Girl Dad.

The NBA All-Star was a little emotional in the video when he said:

“You’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life.”

A few hours after the video went viral, adult film star Moriah Mills dropped bombshells regarding her relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans star. Mills also tweeted:

“Better pray I'm not pregnant too because I'm definitely late @Zionwilliamson”

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia



“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” Adult film actress Moriah Mills exposes alleged snapchat messages between her & Zion Williamson.“Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” Adult film actress Moriah Mills exposes alleged snapchat messages between her & Zion Williamson.👀😳 “Better pray i’m not pregnant too because i’m definitely late.” https://t.co/UQmjgnM2qZ

Zion Williamson hasn’t come out with a statement yet following the controversial brouhaha.

Also read: "She's a porn star"- Stephen A. Smith has an interesting reason for Zion Williamson's injury troubles in the last two years amidst controversy

Poll : 0 votes