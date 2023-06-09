“And be laying around sleeping comfortably knowing u have b**es pregnant”: Zion Williamson allegedly called out yet again on Instagram by model

Zion Williamson's off-court troubles extended after the New Orleans Pelicans star got called out by another model on Instagram. Williamson recently announced he would be a father after having a child with his girlfriend, Ahkeema.

Shortly after, adult star Moriah Mills called Williamson out, saying he was supposed to have a baby with her.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯 Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯👀 https://t.co/GbS3i2g5H2

She also posted screenshots of her chats with Williamson when calling him out. That situation has been in the limelight with Mills uncovering more details. Mills claimed that she could be pregnant too.

Now Williamson has to endure another allegation coming from a model named Yamile Taylor. Taylor took to Instagram recently, claiming Williamson flew her out and bought her courtside tickets, among other things. She posted a picture of an individual that looked like Zion with his back facing the camera.

Parts of Williamson's "Mount Zion" tattoo can be seen in that image. Here's the image captured by Daily Loud:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way 👀😳 https://t.co/pmripII8co

Williamson captioned the story, saying:

"And be laying around sleeping comfortably knowing you have b**bes pregnant ehhh disgusted."

Nothing has been confirmed yet, as it's unclear whether Zion Williamson is in the picture. Yamile Taylor's story is also no longer there on her Instagram profile.

Yamile Taylor's old Instagram Reel shows she attended Zion Williamson's game against Lakers

Yamile Taylor's allegations haven't been confirmed, but her claim that Zion Williamson flew her out and gave courtside tickets to her could be true. She posted a reel on November 11th, 2022. She is seen sitting courtside for the Pelicans' road game against the LA Lakers on November 2nd.

Williamson was active in that contest. The Pelicans lost that game 120-117 in overtime. Taylor is wearing a New Orleans Pelicans t-shirt, sitting a few rows away from the court.

Here's the post:

"A Little Game Day Recap 24 Hours in LA," Taylor wrote in her caption.

Off-court troubles are the last thing Zion Williamson wanted at this point. He has faced significant struggles on the court the last two years, playing only 29 games in that stretch.

The former No. 1 pick, for all his talent, has failed to stay healthy, which has led to the Pelicans' inability to reach new heights. They didn't get past round one of the playoffs in 2022 and didn't make the postseason this year. The Pelicans were the top seed for a decent stretch when Zion was healthy.

