Who is Yamile Taylor? Instagram model allegedly calls out Zion Williamson for flying her out, getting court side seats and more

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson continues to get bugged with off-court trouble after model Yamile Taylor claimed he slept around despite knowing he had a baby on the way. Williamson recently announced that he was going to be a father.

Soon after, the child's mother Ahkeema's dark past got publicized by fans. She allegedly ran a CPN (credit privacy/protection number) scam. Williamson wasn't too far away from getting called out.

JbL @Jbl2747 @imageofanewdawn praying Zion got good ones around him @RichStapless She 29 & runnin cpn scamspraying Zion got good ones around him @imageofanewdawn @RichStapless She 29 & runnin cpn scams 😭😭 praying Zion got good ones around him 🙏 https://t.co/sIoYGTb071

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An adult star named Moriah Mills exposed screenshots of her chats with Zion and called him out for having a baby with another woman instead of her. She also confirmed the CPN story about Ahkeema.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯 Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯👀 https://t.co/GbS3i2g5H2

Amid all of this drama, Instagram model Yamile Taylor has placed allegations on Zion Williamson of sleeping around, despite having a baby on the way. Taylor took to Instagram to call Williamson out, captioning the story:

"And be laying around sleeping comfortably knowing you have b**bes pregnant ehh disgusted"

The individual in the story looks like Zion Williamson. He is facing back to the camera, but some of his "Mount Zion" tattoo is visible in that picture. However, nothing has been proved regarding these new allegations due to the lack of evidence that it was Williamson in the picture. Here's a screenshot of the story (via Daily Loud):

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way 👀😳 https://t.co/pmripII8co

The model also claimed that Zion Williamson flew her out and got her courtside seats, among other things, knowing he had a baby on the way.

Looking at details about Yamile Taylor, the woman who called out Zion Williamson

Yamile Taylor is a digital creator with 19.4k followers on Instagram. Her social media profile suggests she is in the modeling business. Yamile doesn't have that much of a prominent profile, limiting information being circulated about her on public platforms.

Taylor's Instagram does feature a post of her attending a New Orleans Pelicans game on the LA Lakers home floor. She uploaded the post on November 11th. She can be seen donning a New Orleans t-shirt, which has fuelled allegations she has made against Zion.

Williamson has already had too much on his plate, with recurring health issues restricting him from flourishing on the court in the last two years. Having a baby was one of the best moments in his personal life, but the news has amplified his off-court issues instead.

Also read: What is CPN? Zion Williamson baby mama drama explained amid Moriah Mills DM scandal

Poll : 0 votes