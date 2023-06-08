What is CPN? Zion Williamson baby mama drama explained amid Moriah Mills DM scandal

Zion Williamson announcing that he'll be a father has turned into an online drama. Williamson's baby mama, Ahkeema, is under scrutiny from fans due to her alleged shady past. Adult star Moriah Mills also got involved with several shocking revelations.

Mills went off on Twitter, angry at Williamson for suddenly getting a "'random thot" pregnant when they were seeing each other. She even revealed that she helped the New Orleans Pelicans star to get in shape, while also warning him about "trapping type hoes."

The adult star also shared a series of text exchanges between her and Williamson, with the Pelicans star wanting her to move to New Orleans. They were together a week before Ahkeema announced her pregnancy. She also called Zion's baby mama a "hood rat" that does CPN.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯 Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯👀 https://t.co/GbS3i2g5H2

In addition to calling out Zion Williamson and his girlfriend, Moriah Mills also said that she's late and could be pregnant. It's a mess someone young like Williamson shouldn't be getting involved in, especially with all the things that happened in his career in the past two years.

One of the many things that caught the attention of people about the drama is CPN. What is it and why is it important in the story?

According to Smart Asset, CPN means credit privacy number or credit protection number. It's a wherein the Social Security Number of people such as prisoners, children and the dead are used to fix someone's credit rating. It is also illegal and often a part of identity theft.

It should be noted that Ahkeema allegedly run a CPN business on her Instagram account, which was later taken down. However, people on Twitter have saved some of her advertisements just like the image below.

JbL @Jbl2747 @imageofanewdawn praying Zion got good ones around him @RichStapless She 29 & runnin cpn scamspraying Zion got good ones around him @imageofanewdawn @RichStapless She 29 & runnin cpn scams 😭😭 praying Zion got good ones around him 🙏 https://t.co/sIoYGTb071

Zion Williamson has played 29 games in the past two seasons

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson's personal life might be in shambles with all the drama surrounding his baby mama, but his basketball career has also been disappointing. Williamson has only played 29 games in the past two years. He missed all of the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury, while he played in just 29 games this season because of a hamstring problem.

Despite his injury history and conditioning problem, the New Orleans Pelicans still signed him to a rookie max contract. Williamson has been great when he's on the court, but can't seem to stay in it for a long period. He's entering his fifth season in the NBA with only 114 regular-season games to his name.

Zion's relationship with the Pelicans has also not been the best, with rumors of his family getting involved. His baby drama could also affect him heading into the season, but becoming a father might also straighten him out.

