The Dallas Cowboys made the tough decision to cut veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. On March 15, 2023, the Cowboys released him after seven seasons, moving on from the soon-to-be 28-year-old running back.

The team moved on from Elliott after he ran for a career-low 876 rushing yards and career-low yards per carry (3.8) last season. Elliott will be passing the torch to Tony Pollard, who the team franchise tagged this offseason after a career season in 2022.

Pollard, who was set to hit free agency, ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. The Cowboys have added veteran running back Ronald Jones and drafted Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round.

A Cowboys fan made a post on Reddit asking whether or not the team should bring back Zeke on a team-friendly deal. The team could bring him back on a cheap contract for him to serve as a backup if he accepts that role. Or, the team could just move on from for good.

Cowboys fans are split on whether or not they want the team to bring back Ezekiel Elliott for another season. Elliott has had many great seasons with the team and would be a solid backup for another season to Tony Pollard. Some fans don't want the Cowboys to re-sign Elliott, while others wouldn't mind him coming back on a team-friendly deal.

Here's how fans reacted:

How many 100-yard rushing games does Ezekiel Elliott have in the NFL?

Ezekiel Elliott has had a lot of success with the Dallas Cowboys. He's been named to three Pro Bowls, has two All-Pro selections and four 1,000-plus-yard seasons.

According to statmuse.com and footballdb.com, Elliott has had 30 career games rushing for over 100-plus yards in the regular season. He has an additional two 100-yard rushing yard games in the playoffs for a total of 32 in his career.

He has rushed for 8,262 yards on 1,881 carries, scoring 68 touchdowns on the ground. In the past two seasons combined, he has rushed for 1,878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Elliott can still play a good role in a contending offense as a backup or goal-line/short-yardage running back.

Do you think Ezekiel Elliott will sign with the Cowboys or a different team?

