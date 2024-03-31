The Dallas Cowboys and free agent Ezekiel Elliott are mutually interested in a potential reunion, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported. As per the report, the two sides are open to a deal, although nothing has been finalized yet.

Elliott played for the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season. The 3X Pro Bowl running back was a work horse for the team after Rhamondre Stevenson's injury.

Elliott finished the season with 642 yards on 184 carries and three rushing touchdowns, along with 313 receiving yards on 51 receptions and two touchdowns.

The latest reports of a potential reunion surfaced on social media and fans are not impressed with this move from the Dallas Cowboys, with many sweating over his decline in production over the past few years.

One fan commented:

Oh wow he's cooked like an Easter ham

Another fan was shocked by the mutual interest, especially after the organization let go of Elliott for his lack of production:

Just don't understand a thing this organization is doing those off-season. Cowboys let Zeke go two years ago because there was no tread on the tires. Now they want to bring him back? Nuts!

Ezekiel Elliott was drafted by the Cowboys as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in Dallas and led the league in rushing in two of his first three years in the NFL.

In his eight-year NFL career, Elliott has rushed for 8,904 yards and 71 rushing touchdowns, along with 356 catches, 2,649 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott's potential reunion points to Cowboys' lackluster offseason

While a potential Ezekiel Elliott reunion maybe in the books, the Cowboys have arrived here due to their uninspiring and lackluster free agency after jerry Jones' "all in" promise.

The Cowboys were heavily linked with Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley in free agency, but lack of urgency saw both star running backs eventually join AFC giants Baltimore Ravens and divisional rivals Philadelphia Eagles.

To top it off, the Cowboys lost quite a few starters in the 2024 NFL free agency and made just one move, of signing linebacker Eric Kendricks, to strengthen the roster.

The team's current running back room of Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Snoop Corner isn't as fear-inducing as their rival teams. A potential Ezekiel Elliot reunion doesn't move the needle so much as the Cowboys prepare to address roster holes through the 2024 NFL draft.