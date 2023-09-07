Cowboys great Michael Irvin lays game plan for Micah Parsons to land monster Nick Bosa-esque $170,000,000 contract

As Micah Parsons would likely acknowledge, Michael Irvin knows a thing or two about wringing millions out of the NFL. Speaking on Undisputed, the Cowboys legend saw the Nick Bosa deal as a declaration of open season.

Irvin thinks Parsons just needs a massive performance in 2023. He went into more details and said:

"Micah Parsons is right. He loves what Nick Bosa had done. He had eight and a half sacks last year and he gets this kind of contract. Parsons himself here 13 and a half sacks, but only rushed 65% of the time, backed off the ball, and didn't rush 35% of the time. So now, let me tell you what's important about this now."

He continued, explaining that getting 20 sacks would set him up handsomely.

"Dan Quinn knows I need to get my dawg at least 19 sacks next year," added Irvin. "He's going to be the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the game. Nick Bosa [got paid] after 18 and a half, Micah Parsons has 20 in him. It will get him his MVP and all of his money. That's what he's going to do."

Micah Parsons pushed to edge of making history

Micah Parsons at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Michael Strahan set the record for sacks recorded in a single season at 22.5 in 2001. It has been more than 20 years and an extended 18 week season change since. However, while several players have nudged against the total in recent years, the record has yet to fall.

TJ Watt recorded 22.5 in 2021, per ESPN. Aaron Donald also got within a couple of plays of the record, earning 20.5 in 2018.

In 2018, he was given a $135,000,000 contract. Watt, meanwhile, is playing on a $112,000,000 deal courtesy of his monstrous season. Nick Bosa, the newest member of the $100 million club for defensive linemen, is now playing on a deal worth up to $170,000,000.

Put simply, 20 sacks wasn't needed for Bosa to get his payday. If Micah Parsons can get even close to that number, however, he could get a similar scoop of cash.

Micah Parsons' contract linked to Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons at 2021 NFL Draft

The top offensive player and defensive player on the roster are both on the same timeline. Dak Prescott's deal expires after the 2024 season. Micah Parson's deal also expires that same year. Of course, the Dallas Cowboys will be able to exercise a fifth-year option for the defensive star as they figure out the quarterback's situation.

However, Parsons would undoubtedly prefer a long-term deal and to not be stuck in line behind Dak Prescott. The 2023 season will be pivotal for both player's upcoming contract negotiations. Will Jerry Jones find a way to keep both players productive and happy?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.