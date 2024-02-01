Micah Parsons recently had some harsh comments about the Dallas Cowboys and the moves that need to be made to find postseason success. Interestingly, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver and member of the Cowboys, Michael Irvin, wasn't pleased with what he heard.

On Thursday, Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless spoke about the current status of the Dallas Cowboys on "Undisputed." Irvin was a bit surprised that Parsons would openly air the Cowboys' issues, especially since he is nearing a contract extension.

"I need every player to be embarrassed when you put that kind of thing on display in this kind of situation," Irvin said. "I honestly hate that we're talking about it. My scars and pain is, I'm still in the midst of it. So much gloom in Dallas right now. I'm still not over it.

"But I hope Micah Parsons understands this: Nick Bosa just signed for 34 million a year. Micah Parsons going to be looking to move past that number. And people are going to say where is the home discount."

Michael Irvin believes that players shouldn't be so candid when it comes to their concerns about their team's roster needs. While the former wide receiver has a point that some issues need to stay in-house, the world of social media and podcasts has created a new platform for players to voice their grievances.

Micah Parsons accuses Cowboys of not being diligent in offseason moves

Micah Parsons is voicing his grievances about the Dallas Cowboys on the recent episode of his "The Edge" podcast. The team recently said that they are 'all in' when it comes to making roster moves to find success in the postseason. The Cowboys linebacker said that he had hoped the organization would always have that mindset:

“They’re talking about how we’re going 'all in this year.' Man, that’s what I would hope for. I’m 24 years old. I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kinda seen it all. I hope we go all in.

"I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing, because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”

The 24-year-old who will play the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, is in line to get a massive contract extension soon. Whether he decides to take a 'team-friendly' contract that will allow the Dallas Cowboys to build around him, remains to be seen.