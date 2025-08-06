  • home icon
  Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer trolls Colin Cowherd over NFL analyst's backwards visor rant 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:36 GMT
Cowherd and Schottenhiemer (Credits: SK inbuilt Imagn Library)
Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer received some criticism from analyst Colin Cowherd. However, he was not scrutinized for his preparations for his debut with the team or for play-calling and roster decisions. Cowherd called out the head coach for wearing his visor backwards during a recent press conference.

"You know I don't like backwards hats," Cowherd said on his show. "What's worse is a backward visor. That's a two-win team. I'm taking away four wins.
"When you sit in front of a podium, you're representing the Cowboys; you're representing the Bank of America; you're representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you've got to do better as a head coach than a visor backwards," he added.
After being publicly scrutinized for his attire, Scottenheimer decided to troll Cowherd during an interview with reporters on Tuesday. He wore his backward visor correctly before turning it back to the way he likes it.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the clip of Schottenheimer below:

Brian Schottenheimer has been with the Cowboys since 2022. He joined as a coaching analyst before serving as the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

Last year, the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. This led to the team parting ways with ex-head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons and naming Schottenheimer as his replacement.

Ex-Jets HC Eric Mangini shares his feelings about Brian Schottenheimer's 2025 campaign with Cowboys

Before joining the Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer worked as the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets from 2006 to 2011. During the first three seasons, he was part of Eric Mangini's coaching staff.

Last month, Mangini came forward with an unfiltered take on Schottenheimer and his ability to improve the Cowboys' offense.

"I think people are underestimating what Brian can do," Mangini said on FS1's "Breakfast Ball" show. "Brian was my offensive coordinator in New York when I was with the Jets, and one of the things I really liked about Brian is that he puts a lot of pressure on the defense. ... I think he's going to be excellent."
Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys kick off the new season with a Week 1 showdown against the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. It is scheduled to be played on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET.

