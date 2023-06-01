According to reports, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sign with the Dallas Cowboys. The rumor has been swirling for a few days now and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility.

McCarthy said, that through recent OTA's, he has liked what he has seen from his team. He said that addressing his opinion on the rumor wouldn't be good for him or anyone else. But, finished by saying that Hopkins is a talented player.

“I really like the look of our group. … There’s nothing good that comes out of those answers. Hop is a hell of a talent.”

As a veteran head coach, Mike McCarthy is well aware of the trouble that could be caused if he commented on a possible free agent signing. Because if the outcome were different, then his comments would come back to him.

The Dallas Cowboys have been interested in adding offensive weapons. Adding a veteran to their wide receiving core could be the key move to help the Cowboys to the next step in their postseason aspirations.

But, the veteran wide receiver's preferred contract may keep the Cowboys out of the conversation. It's speculated that he wants around $15 million a season, that could be a non-starter for the Cowboys.

DeAndre Hopkins sends out a cryptic tweet in regards to free agency

While Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't commenting on the subject, DeAndre Hopkins sent out a tweet that may have. The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver had three emojis in this post, that showed that he didn't hear, see or say anything.

Whether or not that was in reference to a possible signing, is unclear. But, it of course has those around the NFL and fans curious as to what is next for him.

While Hopkins hasn't been vocal about a specific team that he would prefer to sign with, he has made some things clear. The 30-year-old said that he would prefer to go to a contender, which increased speculation around the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

He did also mention on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast about possible quarterbacks that he would like to play for. At the time he didn't mention Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott. He did mention Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud.

Whether that list leads to those five teams being stronger contenders is what remains to be seen.

