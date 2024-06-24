  • NFL
  • Cowboys icon Dez Bryant beefs with Stephen A Smith, labels ESPN host a sellout: "He made a living off hating on folks"

Cowboys icon Dez Bryant beefs with Stephen A Smith, labels ESPN host a sellout: "He made a living off hating on folks"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 24, 2024 15:44 GMT
2024 NBA Finals - Game Three
Stephen A. Smith is facing criticism from former Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Stephen A. Smith isn't one to shy away from controversy. The longtime ESPN analyst is now facing backlash from former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Over the last 24 hours, Smith and Bryant have engaged in a social media battle on X over WNBA rookie Angel Reese. Early Monday morning, Dez Bryant accused Stephen A. Smith of 'talking dumb' and even went so far as to say the ESPN analyst has made a career off 'hating' people.

"Bruh really talking dumb .. made a living off hating on folks… if I wanted crazy notoriety I would have sold out like him a long time ago," he posted on X.
also-read-trending Trending

Bryant then said that if he wanted to, he could have also 'sold out' years ago and made a career similar to Smith's. Stephen A. Smith hasn't replied to Dez Bryant's latest post.

What are Stephen A. Smith and Dez Bryant's exchanges about?

On Sunday, Dez Bryant shared a post on X where he asked why Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese wasn't getting praise for her first WNBA season. He tagged Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe in the post and asked why they weren't saying anything.

"I don’t see much praise on the historic rookie run Angel Reese is having in her Rookie year," he wrote on X.

Smith issued a rebuttal to the social media post. He told Bryant that he was wrong and that Sharpe had given Reese praise for her rookie season. Smith even confirmed that he too has praised Reese and that the proof is on his social media pages.

"Man, for once, will you stop your B.S. @ShannonSharpe has praised her continuously. So have I, even profiling her excellence on numerous occasions. It’s on our social media pages @stephenasmith. We’ve talked about her on @FirstTake. If you want notoriety, just say so, bro! You need attention? Just ask to come on the damn show. But stop lying!" he wrote on X.

He told Bryant that Reese was even a topic of conversation on ESPN's "First Take" during the season.

Stephen A Smith then accused Dez Bryant of looking for attention and notoriety and said that if he really wanted to be back in the spotlight, he could just invite him to one of his shows.

