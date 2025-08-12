Cowboys icon Emmitt Smith calls out Jerry Jones' false narrative comparing 3x Super Bowl winner's 1993 holdout to Micah Parsons contract drama

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith called out the comparison made by Jerry Jones when discussing Micah Parsons' contract dispute. During an interview on Monday, he criticized the media for running with the comparison between his contract situation and that of Parsons.&quot;Hey, I keep trying to tell people, there's a marketing play, then there's a reality play,&quot; Smith said. &quot;The reality play is, and I'm gonna tell folks, maybe you should have never called me to hold that. Because I didn't have a contract. If I take your contract and you ride down from the place you work, you can't come back in the building ... And you have no job there, but if I give you a job and you get a keycard, you can come into the building.&quot;My contract ended. I didn't have no more obligations for the Dallas Cowboys ... Then I only can talk to one team. I lost leverage, and that's where Micah Parsons is at right now. He's not having enough leverage. But he also has another year on his contract. So there's a distinct difference between a holdout and being truly a free agent ...&quot;Before the 1993 season, Smith did not have a contract with the Cowboys, which led to him missing out on the first two games. After losing both those games, the team signed Smith to a four-year deal worth $13.6 million, making him the highest-paid RB back then.NFL insider shares concerning update on Micah Parsons' contract situationFollowing weeks of failed contract negotiations, Micah Parsons ended up requesting a trade from the Cowboys. On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter came forward to provide a concerning update on the 4x Pro Bowler's situation with the team.&quot;I think Jerry feels like they had the makings of a deal, if not an agreement in place,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;He talked to reporters last week about the fact that when he bought the Cowboys, it was a handshake deal ... And again, Micah feels like he never saw a contract, never agreed to anything. His agent never signed off on anything.&quot;&quot;And so there are a whole lot of issues here ... Any good player in front of him, they've all been paid already. And Micah has not been. And so he's watching his draft class all get paid ... So again, this is a situation that's gone the opposite direction. And they're further apart from a deal today than they were in, let's just say, March or early April.&quot;Only time will tell if the Cowboys settle on a new deal with Micah Parsons ahead of the 2025 season.