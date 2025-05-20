Cowboys legend defends Ryan Clark in RGIII spat over Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese drama

The Robert Griffin III (RGIII)-Ryan Clark drama seems far from finished, as Dez Bryant joined the conversation. The two former players turned analysts and podcasters clashed on social media on Monday after Griffin claimed Angel Reese hated Caitlin Clark in the wake of their season opener game on Saturday.

Ad

After Griffin doubled down on those comments and raised many eyebrows, Clark responded to the retired quarterback. Among other things, he said that Griffin used to make jokes about her wife's skin color and tried to imply she was better or deserving of praise simply because of that.

RGIII took exception to those comments and wrote a lengthy message accompanying a video response against Clark. He insisted the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety crossed a line by allegedly going after his wife and kids. While Clark clarified he wasn't trying to disrespect his family but point out some facts, Griffin wasn't having it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryant responded to Griffin painting Clark attacking his family, calling out the former Washington Commanders' player for trying to take the conversation to a place nobody wanted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Ryan Clark didn’t attack your family all he did was throw back in your face what you were aware of. He’s trying to get you to understand that you did a poor job with journalism. You really took it outside of sports bro. You pushed a negative narrative that’s been projected on Angel Reese whenever the world learned who she was. The way you expressed hate was outside of the arena … the world shouldn't have had this uproar because Angel Reese reacted to a foul…I'm just saying…" Bryant tweeted Monday night.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark also accused RGIII of having people whose relationship with the former isn't cordial on his show. It seemed as though Clark had more reasons to be upset with his former ESPN co-worker, but he didn't elaborate.

Dez Bryant previously accused RGIII of acting "wild"

Before stepping in the middle of the RGIII-Ryan Clark ongoing beef, Dez Bryant had called out the former quarterback for saying Angel Reese hated Caitlin Clark. Bryant said Griffin was fueling a negative narrative around Reese, which didn't sit well with the Dallas Cowboys icon.

This situation has transcended the limits of the basketball court and the gridiron and has taken on a whole unexpected level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.