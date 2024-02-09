Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith ‘completely surprised’ by Jerry Jones not firing Mike McCarthy after Packers loss

Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith didn't hold back about the Dallas Cowboys' underwhelming season.

The Cowboys, who finished the regular season as the NFC's No. 2 seed, were expected to make a serious Super Bowl run this season.

Their 12-5 record was good enough to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) as NFC East champs, with Dak Prescott finishing second in MVP voting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith spoke to Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk. He shared he was surprised the team didn't fire head coach Mike McCarthy for their loss.

“I was completely surprised," Smith said. "I know how disappointed I was as a player to see that product put on a football field ... That back there was so disappointing not only to me but to many of our fans, including people that were sitting like, what is that? It did not look good and wasn't a good look.”

Expand Tweet

Following Dallas' loss to the Packers, Smith slammed the Cowboys for their 'embarrassing' loss and for having a first-round exit in the playoffs.

Here's what he said on Good Morning Football:

"We're really not as good as we think we are because, you have moments like this, a complete meltdown in the playoffs. It is unacceptable. It is embarrassing to the organization and to all of the Cowboy Nation fans. And so for me, this right here is just not a good look."

"It wasn't a great game. We didn't perform like we were capable of, and the star looked a little tainted right about now because these boys are doing whatever the heck they wanted to do against us. It's embarrassing."

Expand Tweet

Smith had a lot of valid points. Dallas had a complete meltdown when they faced Green Bay. Green Bay led 27-7 at halftime and defeated Dallas 48-32 to advance to the divisional round.

The Cowboys have failed to reach the Super Bowl for nearly 30 years. Their last appearance was in 1995-1996.

While Mike McCarthy stayed with the Dallas Cowboys, Dan Quinn departed to join the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Introduce Dan Quinn As New HC During Press Conference

Many expected Dan Quinn or Mike McCarthy or both to be let go or sign elsewhere in the off-season.

After the season, the Cowboys announced that McCarthy would return next season as the team's HC.

With Dan Quinn's defense allowing 48 points in the first round of the playoffs, many thought he would have been possibly fired. He did not leave the Cowboys because he was fired. He left because he accepted the position to be the Washington Comanders' next HC.

Quinn will now go against his former team twice yearly, as the Commanders and Cowboys are division rivals.

As for McCarthy, he could get fired after this season if he has another underwhelming season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Emmitt Smith, ProFootballTalk, Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.