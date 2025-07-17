Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops 3-word message for former coach Jimmy Johnson's 82nd birthday

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman wished former coach Jimmy Johnson on his 82nd birthday on Wednesday. The two have had a great relationship over the years.

In 1989, the Cowboys acquired quarterback Aikman with the first pick. He spent the first five seasons under then-coach Jimmy Johnson, winning Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII. In 1996, Johnson went on to become the coach of the Miami Dolphins, while Aikman spent his entire 12-season NFL career with the Cowboys.

Aikman shared a throwback of himself with Johnson on his birthday and wrote on his Instagram story:

"Happy Birthday Jimmy!"

Aikman's Instagram story

In 12 seasons, Aikman played 165 games for the Dallas Cowboys, recording 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns passing and winning three Super Bowls. His last Lombardi Trophy came during the 1995 season when the Cowboys beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, Dallas' last Super Bowl.

In 2006, Troy Aikman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After retirement, the ex-quarterback delved into broadcasting as an analyst. He was also a part-owner of the MLB team, San Diego Padres, until it was sold to a new ownership group in 2012.

Troy Aikman once shared his feelings about the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought

It's been over 30 years since the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl. In February, during the 2025 Children Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas, Troy Aikman shared his thoughts about the Cowboys's inability to make a Super Bowl appearance in three decades.

"I thought we had more in us, and I thought we would be back," Aikman said. "Obviously, we weren't. But not only were we not back, but you know, here we are, almost three decades later, and no one's been back.

"I speak for the Cowboys faithful in saying that, you know, it's been a long time, and this is the Dallas Cowboys, and it's an organization that's had great history. ... but for whatever reasons, they just haven't been able to get it done in the postseason. But I don't think anybody's happy about that."

Last season, the Cowboys finished 7-10 and failed to qualify for the playoffs, which led to them parting ways with Mike McCarthy as the coach after five seasons and promoting Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement. Will this be the year they end their playoff curse?

