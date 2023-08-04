Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is giving an inside look at what those infamous rookie dinners are all about. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the 24-year-old spoke about his offseason, the time he spent in Europe and his new clothing line with Hugo Boss.

He also did a short Q&A session with GQ where he was asked some random questions. Parsons was asked what the most memorable dinner he has had on the road as an NFL player.

Parsons said that it had to be the rookie dinner during his first NFL season. A dinner that is known around the league for being quite costly for the newest members of the team. He called it 'one for the books'. He added that quarterback Dak Prescott and former running back Ezekiel Elliott made the dinner a 'big thing.'

"The whole night [was memorable]. That was one for the books. Dak [Prescott] and Zeke [Elliott] made it into this big thing. They got whatever they wanted. It was great. The rookie dinner became a rookie party, so you definitely got your money’s worth, for sure. I paid a good part of it. I think the whole bill was like $67,000."

The linebacker said that he paid for a good part of the check, saying that the total bill racked up to a whopping $67,000.

Which NFL city did Micah Parsons doesn't like?

While speaking with GQ magazine, Micah Parsons spoke of his offseason travel. The talented LB mentioned that he went to Lisbon and Madrid this offseason, and also spoke of his desire to go to Amsterdam and Africa one day.

While he stated that Las Vegas is one of his favorite cities in the United States. He also noted which U.S. city he's not fond of: Miami.

where the Cowboys will play a Christmas Eve game in a few months

The 24-year-old thinks that the city is dirty, locals aren't friendly and doesn't understands people's attraction to the city.

"Miami. It’s really dirty," stated Micah Parsons. "The food is not really as great as people say it is. The people aren’t really that great. But a lot of people are attracted to it because…I don’t even know why people are attracted to it! I don’t know. It’s a finesse city. They’ll rob you! It’s a really grimy city, for real. I go maybe once a year if I got work down there. But I’m never the one to be like, “Let’s go to Miami!”

Micah Parsons added that the only reason that he will travel to Miami is if it is work-related. He even went as far as to say that he won't suggest traveling to the South Florida hotspot on his own.

Bad news for Parsons is that the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Miami to play the Dolphins on Christmas Eve.