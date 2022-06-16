“I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth" - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issues stern response to Dallas Mayor

For Jerry Jones, competition on the gridiron sells tickets. However, competition in the local fanbase hurts the owner's bottom line. At least, that is how many explain the motivation behind his latest comments rejecting a proposal made by the Mayor of Dallas.

According to The Dallas Morning News via The Spun, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson floated the idea for the city to receive another NFL team in May. Here's how he put it:

"The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY."

On June 15, Jones responded to the idea, coldly shutting down the proposal. The owner pulled rank on the mayor, saying he knew more about sports and thus should be listened to. Jones told The Dallas Morning News:

“Well, I like the mayor. I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have.”

Jerry Jones' ownership history with the Dallas Cowboys

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, Jones earned his title in 1989, becoming the team's general manager, owner, and president. Between 1989 and 2000, the team enjoyed the greatest era of Jones' tenure. According to Pro Football Reference, the team made the playoffs eight times during that time and won three Super Bowls.

Since the turn of the century, Jones' team has failed to come close to another Super Bowl, despite several chances. Since 2000, the team has made the playoffs eight times and has failed to advance beyond the divisional round. In response, NFL pundits like Stephen A. Smith have slammed the team every year, writing them off at the end of December, regardless of their record or seeding.

To many, the team's playoff struggles have been the defining aspect of Jones' time as owner and general manager. However, Cowboys and Jones fans feel differently.

Despite their well-documented struggles in January, Cowboys fans have earned a reputation for unsubstantiated hope at the outset of every season and postseason. Of course, one day, the Super Bowl expectations will be met. Will it happen in 2022?

