Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lucky to be alive as details emerge from his near fatal car crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in a car accident in May. He allegedly hit another driver head on. The report suggests that the other driver made a U-turn in front of Jones, and he couldn't avoid hitting the other car.

Months after the incident, new details are emerging. Apparently, Jones was not wearing his seatbelt. It is reported that the Cowboys owner confirmed this to the cops who were on the scene of the accident.

TMZ @TMZ Jerry Jones admitted to cops in the aftermath of his May car accident that he was not wearing his seat belt, according to new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/09/05/jer… Jerry Jones admitted to cops in the aftermath of his May car accident that he was not wearing his seat belt, according to new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/09/05/jer…

He said he had a knee, head and chest bump from the accident. He didn't feel much pain at that point and ended up not having any serious issues from the accident. He was then discharged and cleared of wrongdoing in the accident.

Sportico @Sportico In 2018 Jerry Jones invested 88.57 million shares in publicly traded gas producer Comstock Resources worth $620m.



Today, those shares are worth $1.68b—a 328% return on Jones’ original investment.



Everybody thought he overpaid for a money-losing business. Sound familiar? In 2018 Jerry Jones invested 88.57 million shares in publicly traded gas producer Comstock Resources worth $620m.Today, those shares are worth $1.68b—a 328% return on Jones’ original investment. Everybody thought he overpaid for a money-losing business. Sound familiar? https://t.co/e7TatGismM

Going forward, the officers pleaded with Jones ot ensure he always wears his seat belt properly. The owner said he would. The other driver was also not seriously injured, so both parties walked away fine.

Are the Dallas Cowboys in danger of losing the NFC East?

The Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 en route to a division title last year and would love to do the same this year. They were ousted from the playoffs in the divisional round, though, and would not like to repeat that.

They will field much of the same team as last year, with a few key departures like Randy Gregory and Amari Cooper.

The loss of Cooper will make the offense less difficult to guard. However, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are capable of being the top two wide receivers on the roster.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Are they still going to win the division, though? Vegas seems to think they have a real challenger in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Based on TheLines, the Eagles are the slight favorites, with odds of +143 on average while the Cowboys are an average of +146.

The Eagles improved this offseason, trading for AJ Brown and signing Haason Reddick. Their stellar offseason may have just catapulted them into first place.

Still, Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Ezekiel Elliott and Trevon Diggs make Dallas a legitimate contender. Obviously, the odds to win the division are very close for the two teams, meaning it'll likely go down to the wire.

This Dallas team is probably a little more experienced than the Eagles, who feature a second-year coach and a second-year quarterback. That experience may be what tilts the odds back in their favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe