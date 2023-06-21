Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and former Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott are still the best of friends. Having been selected in the same draft (2016), the pair have "grown up" together in the NFL.

With Elliott being cut by Dallas due to his large contract, it brought an end to the pair's seven-year tenure together. With the Cowboys going forward with Tony Pollard as the leading back, Ezekiel Elliott is out in the free-agent wilderness.

But he is still getting his work in with Prescott at the quarterback's field at his home called the "Dak Yard".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott said via Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News:

“That’s my best friend. We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

Ernie @es3_09 Ezekiel Elliott a Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott a Cowboy https://t.co/NRpKzfj9VL

Now before Cowboys fans get all hyped that Elliott is still working out with Prescott this offseason, Zeke still lives in Dallas, so his working out with Cowboys players isn't anything special, but there are still some who harbor hope that #21 will be a Cowboy come Week 1.

Where could Ezekiel Elliott sign?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The one place Elliott won't sign is Dallas. There have been no talks from inside The Star that the franchise wants Zeke back.

There have been several potential suitors, most notably the New England Patriots, but nothing has been forthcoming yet. There are a host of teams who could do with a veteran running back, but as we have seen over the last few weeks, the position has been seriously undervalued.

The $10 million APY contracts don't exist anymore, instead the $6.35 million per year deal Myles Sanders got (four years, $25.4 million total) is likely the ceiling.

Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to sign any time soon as training camp beings in the next few weeks. The running back market has frozen and for Ezekiel Elliott, along with Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, the brutal nature of the NFL is rearing its head.

Poll : 0 votes