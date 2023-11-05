Cowboys QB Trey Lance lists Morgan Hill home worth $2,800,000 for sale months after 49ers exit

Trey Lance is officially moving on from his time with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this past summer, put his California home on the market.

The home located in Santa Clara County was put up for sale in early October. However, it has yet to sell. Lance bought the Morgan Hill home in March 2022, making him a first-time homeowner, for $3 million, and will likely take a loss as it is currently listed for $2.88 million.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of the listing, Lance stated that he was closing that chapter of his life and was ready for the next one. It has been reported the backup quarterback is currently renting a property in Dallas, Texas.

The two-story, 4,000 square foot home has five bedrooms and three and a halfbathrooms. The home was built in 1996 and apart from the upgraded finishes inside the home, has various amenities outside as well. The property has a pool, gazebo, putting green and an outdoor fireplace.

The home has a three-car garage and is powered by solar energy, which saves on utility bills. Lance, the third overall selection of the San Fransisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, was initially seen as the future quarterback of the franchise. However, the emergence of Brock Purdy changed the game plan.

Was QB Trey Lance a trade target for the Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Sunday that put Minnesota in a tight spot with only rookie Jaren Hall on the active roster. Just before the October 31, 2023, trade deadline, the Vikings traded for veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals.

Before the Vikings worked out the trade for Dobbs, they called the Dallas Cowboys. Some Vikings front office staff members worked with the 49ers and were familiar with Lance, including Minnesota’s vice president of football operations Demitrius Washington, the 49ers' manager of football research and development.

Expand Tweet

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Cowboys and Vikings had a brief discussion about a Trey Lance trade. The Cowboys aren't willing to give him up, and Minnesota moved on.