Cowboys star Micah Parsons once again proves why he's a crowd favorite in Dallas

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys had a tough outing against the Denver Broncos on Saturday (August 13) night.

The team was shut out for most of the pre-season game and ultimately ended up losing 17-7. While the starters didn't play much for either side, watching a slow, meandering, losing effort would not have been a pleasant experience for coach Mike McCarthy.

After the game, Dallas' players didn't stop to sign autographs or interact with fans. This left one fan somewhat upset for their daughter, who didn't get a chance to get an autograph, and they posted their plight on social media.

Micah Parsons responded to the post with a way to make it right. The Cowboys' star linebacker reached out to the fan, telling the father to privately message him so that he could make it up to her.

The implication is that he may have sent her something signed by him. But Parsons would not be the first player to send some type of over-the-top prize that goes above and beyond.

Overall, the incident seemed to reaffirm why he remains a fan favorite in Dallas.

Micah Parsons' career

According to Sports Reference, Micah Parsons only needed two seasons of work in college to become pro-ready.

In his freshman season in 2018, he earned 1.5 sacks and 47 solo tackles. He improved those numbers to 52 solo tackles and five sacks the following year. In 2020, while he remained in college, he did not see the field after deciding to sit out the season due to COVID-19.

Despite being a no-show in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys drafted him 12th overall in 2021. He quickly became a star on HBO's "Hard Knocks," a documentary series that followed the team's journey through the preseason.

The series documented several instances when Parsons pushed back against coaching recommendations, generating controversy among fans.

However, in his rookie year, he backed up his words by earning 13 sacks and 84 combined tackles. Put simply, fans rallied around Parsons and he became nationally known as arguably the best player on the defensive side of the ball.

However, his second year in the league presents new hurdles. With his name now known throughout the league, many expect teams to prepare for him specifically. This could see various plans being put in place to minimize his impact.

Will those plans keep Micah Parsons down or will he find a way to remain a menace in his second season?

