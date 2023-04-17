The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. At the time, many questioned the franchise's decision to draft another quarterback despite having Carson Wentz.

Fast forward to 2023, Hurts has now signed a massive five-year extension with the franchise worth $255 Million. He also took the team to the Super Bowl last season and is widely loved in Philadelphia.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source.



Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source.Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. https://t.co/DXG0ZWzsGJ

After the Eagles drafted Hurts, Dallas Cowboys super fan Skip Bayless was very upset. He loves and respects Hurts a lot and seeing him play for his arch-rivals didn't sit right with him. Here's what Bayless said on Undisputed back in 2020:

"This made me sick on two levels. Number one, I have told you from the start, I love Jalen Hurts unfortunately, on another level, I hate the Philadelphia Eagles. I have hated them since I was 10 years old."

"I don't like the Eagles and I despise the fact that a quarterback I love in Jalen Hurts is now an Eagle. I just can't stand the thought of it because I told you from the start."

"Hurts is good enough to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League and he is good enough to carry a team to the playoffs on his leadership and tangibles and his playmaking and simply his killer will because he will put a team on his back."

Skip Bayless was extremely right about his analysis of the Eagles' quarterback, and Hurts has shown that he has a bright future in the league.

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly made a smart decision by drafting Hurts as he exceeded all expectations. While Carson Wentz is currently without a team, Hurts will enter next season as a top-5 quarterback in the league.

Jalen Hurts will hope to pour more misery over Bayless' Cowboys

Jalen Hurts: NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

Although Skip Bayless still loves Hurts, the Eagles quarterback will continue to hurt him for years to come. Dallas Cowboys fans know how good the Eagles will continue to be with Hurts, and that will be a huge concern for them.

Dak Prescott will be under a lot of pressure next season, and if he continues to disappoint them, the team might very well look to replace him soon.

Field Yates @FieldYates Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:



1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:1. Jalen Hurts: $51M2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M4. Deshaun Watson: $46M5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M6. Josh Allen: $43MT-7. Daniel Jones: $40MT-7. Matthew Stafford: $40MT-7. Dak Prescott: $40M

