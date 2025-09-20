  • home icon
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna channel vintage vibes in latest Polaroid-inspired photoshoot

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 20, 2025 21:06 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach - Red Carpet & Backstage - Source: Getty

While Jake Ferguson was busy training for the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming faceoff against the Chicago Bears, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shot some vintage-themed photos with her sister Hanna. On Saturday, Haley and Hanna's joint Instagram account posted a collaboration post with "Under Armour".

The post included a handful of photoshoot pictures of the siblings, flaunting the brand's sports bras and shorts. Some of the slides of the post included polaroid-themed photos, in which the Cavinder sisters can be seen working out in the gym.

"Double the armour," the caption read.
Haley Cavinder has been offering her dedicated support to fiancé Jake Ferguson, in the 2025 NFL season. The influencer was spotted attending the Cowboys' week 2 game against the New York Giants with Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane.

The duo has often been spotted attending Cowboys games together. On Monday, Jane posted a bonding moment with Cavinder on her Instagram post, which featured a selfie photo of the two. In the picture, the gal pals can be seen wearing cowboy hats while Cavinder clicked the snap of the two.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder dropped custom fit-check for Cowboys vs Eagles

Haley Cavinder attended the Dallas Cowboys' first game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, wearing a customized outfit inspired by Jake Ferguson. As seen in the pictures shared by Cavinder in her Instagram stories, she wore a black top and customized leather pants styled with the tight end's jersey number and Cowboys logo.

Cavinder gave fans a better look at her overall gameday fit for the week 1 clash, with one of her stories featuring a 3-word message for Ferguson. In her message, she cheered for the tight end and said:

"Let's go 87."

Despite a competitive start to the game, the Cowboys' performance slowed down in the last quarter, and they eventually ended up losing to the Eagles 24-20.

