Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, twins in Cowboy hats with Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, during Cowboys' 40-37 win vs Giants

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, has been embracing her friendship with Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder. The two have often been spotted attending Cowboys games together, supporting their partners. The duo marked their attendance at the Cowboys' week 2 clash against the Giants, who lost 40-37.

Ad

On Monday, Jane shared a memorable moment with Cavinder from the stands on Instagram story. In the picture, the two were seen smiling big for the camera, as they cheered for Prescott and Ferguson. For the gameday, the two twinned in cowboy hats.

Sarah Jane twins in Cowboy hats with Haley Cavinder (Image Credit: Jane/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Cavinder's hat had Ferguson's jersey number engraved, Jane's hat had Miu Miu's logo on it. The Sports Illustrated model wore a black top while Cavinder went with a white one. Before attending the week 2 game, the gal pals had a fun golfing session together.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sarah Jane and Haley Cavinder went golfing together last week, a glimpse of which Jane shared on her Instagram. In one of her stories, the Sports Illustrated model posted a picture of her taking a shot while getting assisted by Cavinder.

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, penned down an emotional message on Charlie Kirk's death

Charlie Kirk's death was a heartbreaking incident for the NFL world, with many celebrities sending their condolences to his family. Kirk was assassinated during his debate at Utah Valley University last week.

Ad

Sarah Jane shared her heartbreaking reaction via an Instagram story. Along with her message, the story included an Instagram post from Fox, which highlighted the details of Kirk's death.

"Praying for this beautiful Mama and their children. I cannot imagine the pain they are feeling right now."

Sarah Jane has been open about posting her personal life on social media, especially pictures of her daughters and husband. Earlier this week, Jane opened up about her first daughter, Margaret's unusual eating habits, in an Instagram storiy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.