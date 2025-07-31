  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys Training Camp Fight: Brian Schottenheimer gives severe punishment to players and stops practice after scuffle in Oxnard, California 

Cowboys Training Camp Fight: Brian Schottenheimer gives severe punishment to players and stops practice after scuffle in Oxnard, California 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:06 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

After a disappointing 7-10 campaign last year, the Dallas Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach. They fired Mike McCarthy after five seasons and decided to put their faith in the ex-offensive coordinator. He has been a part of the team since 2022, when he initially joined as a coaching analyst.

Ad

As Schottenheimer continues preparations for his head coaching debut, he had to deal with an unwanted situation during Wednesday's practice at training camp in Oxnard, California. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, the players got into a heated tussle during 11-on-11s. After a few more scuffles, he had had enough and decided to punish them for their actions.

After calling off practice early, Schottenheimer punished the entire Cowboys team by making them run laps around the field.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Too much fighting and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't happy. 'You want to fight, let's f***ing fight. Get your ass on the sideline.' He's making them run," Machota tweeted on X/Twitter.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In a press conference after Wednesday's session, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb shed light on the situation that unfolded during practice. He also reiterated the message that Schottenheimer gave the players following the scuffles.

"Do we want to be champions? Because throughout the year of us being here, talent was never the problem for us," Lamb said via YardBarker.com. "It was always discipline. How do we, like, get ahead but not behind? How do we not shoot ourselves in the foot? Honestly, when that momentum is going our way, we need to continue to keep the foot on the pedal and make the right play and always think about the team."
Ad

Ex-Browns coach shares his feelings about Brian Schottenheimer's potential to improve Cowboys offense

Earlier this month, former Cleveland Browns coach Eric Mangini talked about Schottenheimer's debut as the Cowboys' head coach.

During an appearance on FS1's "Breakfast Ball," Mangini expressed confidence in Schottenheimer's abilities as a coach while reminiscing about days he served under his coaching staff at the New York Jets.

Ad
"I think people are underestimating what Brian can do," Mangini said. "So Brian was my offensive coordinator in New York when I was with the Jets, and one of the things I really liked about Brian is that he put a lot of pressure on the defense. ... I think he's going to be excellent."
Ad
Ad

The Cowboys kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in September.

Can Brian Schottenheimer lead the team to the playoffs this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications