Cowboys Training Camp Fight: Brian Schottenheimer gives severe punishment to players and stops practice after scuffle in Oxnard, California 

After a disappointing 7-10 campaign last year, the Dallas Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach. They fired Mike McCarthy after five seasons and decided to put their faith in the ex-offensive coordinator. He has been a part of the team since 2022, when he initially joined as a coaching analyst.As Schottenheimer continues preparations for his head coaching debut, he had to deal with an unwanted situation during Wednesday's practice at training camp in Oxnard, California. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, the players got into a heated tussle during 11-on-11s. After a few more scuffles, he had had enough and decided to punish them for their actions.After calling off practice early, Schottenheimer punished the entire Cowboys team by making them run laps around the field.&quot;Too much fighting and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't happy. 'You want to fight, let's f***ing fight. Get your ass on the sideline.' He's making them run,&quot; Machota tweeted on X/Twitter.In a press conference after Wednesday's session, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb shed light on the situation that unfolded during practice. He also reiterated the message that Schottenheimer gave the players following the scuffles.&quot;Do we want to be champions? Because throughout the year of us being here, talent was never the problem for us,&quot; Lamb said via YardBarker.com. &quot;It was always discipline. How do we, like, get ahead but not behind? How do we not shoot ourselves in the foot? Honestly, when that momentum is going our way, we need to continue to keep the foot on the pedal and make the right play and always think about the team.&quot;Ex-Browns coach shares his feelings about Brian Schottenheimer's potential to improve Cowboys offenseEarlier this month, former Cleveland Browns coach Eric Mangini talked about Schottenheimer's debut as the Cowboys' head coach.During an appearance on FS1's &quot;Breakfast Ball,&quot; Mangini expressed confidence in Schottenheimer's abilities as a coach while reminiscing about days he served under his coaching staff at the New York Jets.&quot;I think people are underestimating what Brian can do,&quot; Mangini said. &quot;So Brian was my offensive coordinator in New York when I was with the Jets, and one of the things I really liked about Brian is that he put a lot of pressure on the defense. ... I think he's going to be excellent.&quot;The Cowboys kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in September.Can Brian Schottenheimer lead the team to the playoffs this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.