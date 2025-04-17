Cowboys urged to ditch offensive weapon with No. 12 pick to fix glaring roster hole, by NFL draft analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft. On Thursday, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Bucky Brooks discussed the position that Jerry Jones' team should focus on with the No.12 pick.

The Cowboys are expected to use the No. 12 pick to draft a wide receiver with Matthew Golden and Tetairoa McMillan being the two names mentioned in mock drafts.

However, according to Bucky Brooks, the Dallas Cowboys should focus on rebuilding their offensive line after the recent departures.

"So this is actually a tough one. Because if you the Dallas Cowboys, the Cowboys have always been at their best when the offensive line is dominant and they have an elite level running back playing the dot position," Brooks said. "And so to me, a lot of it depends on the board. I'm gonna go right now and talk about the offensive line...."

Brooks named a few additions the Cowboys can look for to upgrade the offense.

"They need to replace some guys that have gone. Zack Martin walked out the door this year. You lost Herman Smith a year ago. So now you got to find someone up front that can do it. Armand Membou could be interesting in terms of his size, athleticism and the total package that he brings to the table.

"To me, the Missouri product would be terrific...Just take a big offensive line and put the best five out there and play Cowboys football, which means run the football, control the clock and dominate the line of scrimmage."

Brian Baldinger, who was an offensive lineman for the franchise during his professional playing days, added his thoughts to Brooks' comments. He talked about how Jerry Jones' team always profited from having a good offensive line.

He also added how he felt Boise State RB star Ashton Jeanty could be a good pick for the team in the first round.

"They never go wrong when they draft a great offensive line. So that's part of it. But also, I mean, you'd like to be able to hand off. I mean they could somehow, they got a lot of picks....but if Ashton Jeanty is available after pick number six...Like Ashton Jeanty looks like a Cowboy running back to me....They can get a start at running back, use some of those extra picks that they have to get there. I think that would be a good move for them."

Tyron Smith passes torch to Tyler Smith as next great Dallas Cowboys OL star

After 14 seasons with the franchise, offensive tackle Tyron Smith hung up his cleats. He passed on the torch of the team's future to young offensive guard Tyler Smith. He was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

During his retirement press conference on Wednesday, Tyron Smith talked about his expectations for his successor. He talked about the 2x Pro Bowler's talent and expressed his excitement to watch his NFL career unfold.

"Tyler Smith, my new right-hand man who I know will go down as one of the greatest," Tyron Smith said. "I feel like Tyler came in and set the standard that he wants to be great when he first got here, and he has...He has potential to be one of the greatest, and I just can't wait to see that show."

Before Tyron Smith, Zack Martin also announced his retirement in February. Thus, the Dallas Cowboys will need to focus on revamping their offensive line after losing two key players in quick succession.

