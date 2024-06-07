Former Philadelphia Eagles Director of pro personnel Louis RIddick has warned the Dallas Cowboys about the repurcussions of not keeping Dak Prescott for the long term amid contract negotiations with the quarterback.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," Riddick said that the Cowboys have no alternative but to extend Prescott because of the way the rest of the team is built. He mentioned that the Cowboys QB deserves the top-of-the-market money above $50 million AAV. [From 1:46]

"What's your next best alternative if you don't pay Dak Prescott, given how they structured the rest of this football team, where are you going to turn?"

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Riddick said that with potential deals being done for CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and with the way the team's lethal defense is built, the Cowboys cannot bank on anyone else but Prescott.

"Dak's stats backup to me. The fact that you're going to have to pay him if you don't have another alternative, and they don't have another alternative."

Riddick warned the Cowboys of regressing badly and taking a backseat, within their division itself, and falling below the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

"The alternative for them would be to take a backseat to not just the Philadelphia Eagles, you may quickly be taking a backseat to the Washington commanders. And you may be taking a backseat to New York Giants to if you're not careful. Be careful if you don't pay this man."

Dak Prescott joining Cowboys' rivals in 2025 serves as intriguing option

NFL Insider Alber Breer was asked in his mail bag about the most interesting landing spot for Dak Prescott in 2025, after a potential fall out with the Cowboys over contract dispute. Breer pointed to the team's NFC West divisional rivals - the New York Giants.

"Give me the New York Giants as the most interesting spot.

Breer said that the Giants have invested well in their offensive line, they have a star wide receiver in Malik Nabers, a good defense and a "creative" offensive coach in Brian Daboll.

According to Breer, the Giants could surprise everyone this year and that could have in a position where they can't afford a first-round quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Breer added that the team would look at the veteran options then and Prescott would serve as the potential solution if the team decided to move off their $160 million QB Daniel Jones next year.