  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys warned about repercussions of not extending Dak Prescott, by ex-Eagles executive: "Be careful if you don't pay this man"

Cowboys warned about repercussions of not extending Dak Prescott, by ex-Eagles executive: "Be careful if you don't pay this man"

By Santosh Kumar
Modified Jun 07, 2024 01:46 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Cowboys warned about repercussions of not extending Dak Prescott, by ex-Eagles executive

Former Philadelphia Eagles Director of pro personnel Louis RIddick has warned the Dallas Cowboys about the repurcussions of not keeping Dak Prescott for the long term amid contract negotiations with the quarterback.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," Riddick said that the Cowboys have no alternative but to extend Prescott because of the way the rest of the team is built. He mentioned that the Cowboys QB deserves the top-of-the-market money above $50 million AAV. [From 1:46]

"What's your next best alternative if you don't pay Dak Prescott, given how they structured the rest of this football team, where are you going to turn?"
also-read-trending Trending

Riddick said that with potential deals being done for CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and with the way the team's lethal defense is built, the Cowboys cannot bank on anyone else but Prescott.

"Dak's stats backup to me. The fact that you're going to have to pay him if you don't have another alternative, and they don't have another alternative."

Riddick warned the Cowboys of regressing badly and taking a backseat, within their division itself, and falling below the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

"The alternative for them would be to take a backseat to not just the Philadelphia Eagles, you may quickly be taking a backseat to the Washington commanders. And you may be taking a backseat to New York Giants to if you're not careful. Be careful if you don't pay this man."

youtube-cover

Dak Prescott joining Cowboys' rivals in 2025 serves as intriguing option

NFL Insider Alber Breer was asked in his mail bag about the most interesting landing spot for Dak Prescott in 2025, after a potential fall out with the Cowboys over contract dispute. Breer pointed to the team's NFC West divisional rivals - the New York Giants.

"Give me the New York Giants as the most interesting spot.

Breer said that the Giants have invested well in their offensive line, they have a star wide receiver in Malik Nabers, a good defense and a "creative" offensive coach in Brian Daboll.

According to Breer, the Giants could surprise everyone this year and that could have in a position where they can't afford a first-round quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Breer added that the team would look at the veteran options then and Prescott would serve as the potential solution if the team decided to move off their $160 million QB Daniel Jones next year.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी