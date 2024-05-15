Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick both have one thing in common – an uncertain NFL future. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is entering the final year of his contract and will become a free agent in 2025.

Bill Belichick, who went jobless in 2024 after his exit from the New England Patriots, will be looking for coaching opportunities next season.

And Nick Wright believes the two could join forces next year.

The FS1 analyst made an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Tuesday. Wright predicted that the Cowboys quarterback and the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach could team up together in New York with the Giants:

"I think it is on the board that Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick are a package deal next season to the New York Giants. That Bill gets to come back to the Giants, they get to steal away the Cowboys quarterback, answer that problem and build."

Wright added:

"I think Bill and Dak could go and you could remake an entire organization, head coach and quarterback a year from now. With Dak Prescott, the free agent and Bill Belichick, the head coach, I think the New York Giants are a very viable possibility there."

Rich Eisen, earlier said that the New York Giants were having buyer's remorse over giving a $160,000,000 contract extension to Daniel Jones.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah reported that Drew Lock has a "really good shot" to be QB1 for the Giants over Jones, suggesting that the Giants could be preparing for a future without Daniel Jones next season.

Bill Belichick lands new gig while Dak Prescott awaits contract extension

Bill Belichick has expressed his desire to coach the New York Giants in 2025 if the opportunity presents itself.

But this year, he is keeping himself busy in another way. Peyton Manning confirmed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that the former Patriots head coach will be a permanent guest on "ManningCast" for ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage:

"Bill is going to be a permanent guest on every ‘ManningCast’ show early in the game, probably the first quarter, to kind of take people behind the ropes as to what this defense has to do or what the quarterback’s challenges are."

Dak Prescott, on the other hand, still awaits a new deal. Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason with plans to go "all in." But they've hardly done so so far.

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off an MVP-esque season in 2023. He threw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 69.5 and a passer rating of 105.9. Notably, Prescott has said he doesn't fear leaving the Cowboys next offseason.

All signs seemingly point to the quarterback hitting the open market in 2025, where the Giants could pick him up to play under Belichick's helm.

Do you think Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick will join forces in New York in 2025? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.