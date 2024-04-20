Dak Prescott hints at Cowboys exit in 2025 amid $160,000,000 QB's contract debacle

Dak Prescott will be heading into the 2024 NFL season on the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021. The Dallas Cowboys have not offered a contract extension to their quarterback this offseason and he could be on the move in 2025.

Speaking to reporters at Children's Cancer Fund's "A Knight to Remember" gala in Dallas, Prescott said while the focus remains on being with the Cowboys, he doesn't fear leaving the team next season.

“I don’t have any fears,” Prescott said, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game. I love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me.

“Right now, it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s where I want to be and that’s where I am. That’s the focus. After the season, we’ll see where we’re at, and if the future holds that. If not, go from there.”

Dak Prescott is coming off an MVP-esque season in 2023 and arguably his best one yet. The Cowboys quarterback threw for 4,516 yards, led the league in passing touchdowns with 36, and he also had nine interceptions. Prescott had a passer rating of 105.9 and completion percentage of 69.5, his career best.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott not desperate to become NFL's highest-paid QB amid contract buzz

Speaking at the Children’s Cancer Fund event, Dak Prescott said that he isn't trying to become the highest-paid QB in the league. Prescott mentioned he's been in touch with Jerry Jones and the real negotiations have not taken place.

"No, I'm not trying to be the highest-paid necessarily. We'll wait until the negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situation."

Dak Prescott is currently tied for the 10th-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with a $40 million AAV. The top three positions are held by Bengals QB Joe Burrow at $55 million, Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at $52 million.

Likely, Prescott might not be extended in 2024. The 30-year-old quarterback's contract extension has been a major talking point of the 2024 NFL offseason. In early March, he said he was "definitely confident" that the contract extension would get done.

During the league's annual meeting, Jerry Jones mentioned that the Cowboys were "locked and loaded" for this season, hinting there won't be a contract extension.

The Cowboys cannot franchise tag Dak Prescott after the 2024 NFL season and the QB has a no-trade clause.