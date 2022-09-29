"Sounded like he wanted to cry watching Russell Wilson" - Fox Sports analyst roasts Cris Collinsworth for bias towards Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is 2-1 and riding a two-game win streak, but pundits aren't sold on the quarterback yet. That said, some are hoping for the quarterback to breakout with his new team.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Nick Wright ripped into Cris Collinsworth. Wright was unhappy after listening to Collinsworth call the Sunday Night Football game in which the quarterback led a game-winning drive against the 49ers.

Basically, he accused him of having an unfiltered bias towards the quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"Listen, the only person happier than Colin Cowherd when Russell Wilson finally made a single play in that game was Cris Collinsworth, who was calling the game, who sounded like he wanted to cry watching Russell Wilson. He skips passes and then overthrows passes and refuses to run the ball."

He went on, claiming that one core issue from Seattle has followed Wilson to Denver:

"He's going to be 34. He's undersized... He doesn't seem that comfortable. And all of a sudden, doesn't it seem like maybe some of the offensive line trouble follows Russell Wilson around?"

Lastly, he added that the Broncos will not win the AFC West this year:

"Listen, seven years ago, he was unbelievable. But he's not that player anymore. So, yeah, they're going to be patient. He's going to be their quarterback this year and next year and the year after. But I think you can rip up your AFC West Broncos division-winner ticket if you haven't already, despite the fact that they're 2-1."

Russell Wilson's sluggish 2-1 start to 2022

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

The Broncos started their season with arguably the game of the week as their quarterback took on his former team in Seattle. The game came down to the final seconds, but the Broncos failed to manage the clock effectively and ultimately lost.

In the contest, the quarterback threw for 340 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

In Week 2, many expected the quarterback to dominate the Texans, but instead, he produced less than he did in Week 1, throwing for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In Week 3, he threw for 184 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions in what many saw as the most defensive game of the season.

This week, the quarterback will aim to find a new gear against the Las Vegas Raiders.

