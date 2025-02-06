D. J. Moore manifesting Bears to land $80,100,000 All-Pro WR to kickoff Ben Johnson era 

The Chicago Bears look set to enter a new era under head coach Ben Johnson, and wide receiver D.J. Moore is already envisioning a high-profile addition to the team’s offensive unit.

During a recent Up & Adams Show appearance, Moore named Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp as an ideal offensive target for the Bears heading into the offseason.

"I'm gonna go Cooper [Kupp]. He does it all in the slot and gets maneuvered. It's like the game is slow for him," Moore said.

Moore wasn't alone in his admiration for Kupp. Rookie receiver Rome Odunze echoed the sentiment, stating:

“I’d love to have Cooper Kupp too. He's awesome... So that'd be cool to see him with us."

Meanwhile, Kupp’s future with the Rams remains uncertain with multiple reports suggesting Los Angeles is open to trading the former Super Bowl MVP. While Kupp remains a cornerstone of the Rams’ offense, his recent injury history and a hefty contract—with a $29.8 million cap hit in 2025—make him a potential trade candidate.

Kupp isn't the most explosive wide receiver in the league but he's an extremely dependable offensive weapon for any Super Bowl contenders. He caught 634 passes for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns over the last eight seasons in the NFL. The 31-year-old wideout also delivered a triple-crown season in 2021, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown receptions (16) and earned recognition as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

On Tuesday, the Rams informed Kupp about their plans to trade the star wide receiver. He then released a statement on social media indicating that he was not in favor of a move away from Los Angeles.

"I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," he wrote on X.

The Rams' potential willingness to part ways with Kupp has already ignited speculation, with several teams, including the Bears, being named as possible landing spots.

Where does Cooper Kupp fit in Chicago Bears’ offensive plan?

Under Ben Johnson, the Bears are expected to implement an aggressive, creative offensive system. Johnson, who played a key role in developing the Detroit Lions' top-tier offense, is known for maximizing talent at skill positions. Pairing Kupp with Moore, Odunze, and sohphomore quarterback Caleb Williams could give Chicago one of the league’s most dynamic receiving corps.

However, a trade for Kupp wouldn’t be simple. His contract is one of the biggest hurdles, and his injury history raises huge question marks. The Bears would need to either restructure his deal or ensure they aren’t giving up too much in terms of draft capital.

While Moore and Odunze’s comments are far from confirmation of any trade talks, they do highlight the Bears’ desire to build a championship-calibre offense. Chicago’s front office has been aggressive, and with a new coaching staff in place, adding a veteran receiver like Kupp could be a move to accelerate their rebuild.

For now, it remains a dream scenario, but in the NFL, dreams can quickly turn into reality.

