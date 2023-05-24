Create

D.K. Metcalf publicly issues challenge to Tyreek Hill for race after years of anticipation - "Whenever you want to do"

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 24, 2023 18:46 GMT
Tyreek Hill gets called out by D.K. Metcalf
Tyreek Hill gets called out by D.K. Metcalf

Tyreek Hill has been nailed down as the fastest wide receiver in the NFL by hordes of NFL fans and pundits. However, Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has challenged that assumption. Speaking on Undisputed in a clip captured by a fan parody account on Twitter, the wide receiver explained what the hold-up was after years of anticipation:

"My people reached out to his people. Just couldn't come to an agreement. I've been trying to come to an agreement for two years. You've see me running track meets, I didn't race against 30-year-olds, so whenever you want to do that, hop on a track. They tried to do it during July."
DK Metcalf called out Tyreek Hill to a race on undisputed 😭😭😭 @cheetah @dkm14 https://t.co/Zd9YvCJk1p

July is the same month that training camp kicks off for every team in the NFL. If something gets pulled or otherwise tweaked, even a small injury could lead to problems in training camp.

As a result, it could alter the trajectory of a player's season. Meaning, if a race is going to happen this year, it needs to happen within the next month.

Tyreek Hill is very very very FAST. https://t.co/nLLMPL3r6V

How well did Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill play in 2022?

Tyreek Hill at Miami Dolphins Press Conference
Tyreek Hill at Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Heading into the season, the wide receiver had fans split as to how well he was going to produce without Patrick Mahomes. It turns outscore he played even better than he did with the oft-lauded quarterback. In his first season outside of Kansas City, he caught a career-high 119 passes for a career-high 1710 yards and also scored seven touchdowns.

youtube-cover

Before 2022, Hill's best season came all the way back in 2018, when he earned 1479 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 catches. Now, as 2023 comes into view, the wide receiver is facing a massive amount of pressure to keep production high this year.

youtube-cover

With Tua Tagovailoa's health a long-term unanswered question, many believe it will be up to Hill to catch more quick, short passes and dominate after the catch. Can the wide receiver keep the team competitive in a division with Aaron Rodgers, Stefon Diggs, and Bill Belichick?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

CAUGHT: These legends disrespected the living daylights out of each other ON CAMERA!

Quick Links

Edited by Neha Buswal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...