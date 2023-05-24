Tyreek Hill has been nailed down as the fastest wide receiver in the NFL by hordes of NFL fans and pundits. However, Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has challenged that assumption. Speaking on Undisputed in a clip captured by a fan parody account on Twitter, the wide receiver explained what the hold-up was after years of anticipation:

"My people reached out to his people. Just couldn't come to an agreement. I've been trying to come to an agreement for two years. You've see me running track meets, I didn't race against 30-year-olds, so whenever you want to do that, hop on a track. They tried to do it during July."

July is the same month that training camp kicks off for every team in the NFL. If something gets pulled or otherwise tweaked, even a small injury could lead to problems in training camp.

As a result, it could alter the trajectory of a player's season. Meaning, if a race is going to happen this year, it needs to happen within the next month.

How well did Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill play in 2022?

Heading into the season, the wide receiver had fans split as to how well he was going to produce without Patrick Mahomes. It turns outscore he played even better than he did with the oft-lauded quarterback. In his first season outside of Kansas City, he caught a career-high 119 passes for a career-high 1710 yards and also scored seven touchdowns.

Before 2022, Hill's best season came all the way back in 2018, when he earned 1479 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 catches. Now, as 2023 comes into view, the wide receiver is facing a massive amount of pressure to keep production high this year.

With Tua Tagovailoa's health a long-term unanswered question, many believe it will be up to Hill to catch more quick, short passes and dominate after the catch. Can the wide receiver keep the team competitive in a division with Aaron Rodgers, Stefon Diggs, and Bill Belichick?

