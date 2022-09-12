"Dak isn’t the problem. Ezekiel and Jerry Jones? Yep", "He may be the worst QB in the League, I can't believe that salary" - NFL fans left debating about who to blame for Cowboys' defeat to Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys spent weeks preparing for their primetime battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night to kick off their NFL season. It was tabbed as one of the marquee quarterback matchups of the season but was anything but.
The Cowboys were unable to get any offense going in a 19-3 loss. The Buccaneers didn't look as elite as they were expected to be, but a win is a win.
The loss leaves the Cowboys with a lot of questions, especially after it was revealed that Dak Prescott will need surgery to repair a hand injury. This will take him at least a few weeks to recover.
Even before he left the game, Prescott wasn't good. He finished 14/29 for 134 yards and one interception. While no player is hardly ever the only one to take the blame, NFL fans are looking for someone or something to blame for the embarrassing loss.
Many are blaming Prescott, apalled at his salary, while others believe the roster has far worse issues than its quarterback.
Are the Dallas Cowboys done for the year?
Without Dak Prescott, Dallas is in trouble. Many believed they'd start the season in an 0-2 hole given their tough schedule. They're now 0-1 and staring down several games with a backup quarterback.
Initial expectations are that Prescott will miss at least six weeks. If Dallas goes worse than 3-3 in those six weeks, the playoffs might be out of the question.
They have to play the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles during that time. The Green Bay Packers also loom in a game Prescott may not be healed for.
Unless they can find someone else, backup Cooper Rush will be tasked with keeping them afloat, which will be a tall task. Anything can happen, but it doesn't look good for the Cowboys.
The options at quarterback are slim. Cam Newton and Mike Glennon are the most likely free agent options. They might be able to convince Ryan Fitzpatrick to return from retirement or Jimmy Garoppolo to waive his no-trade clause, but the options are few and far between.