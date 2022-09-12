"Dak isn’t the problem. Ezekiel and Jerry Jones? Yep", "He may be the worst QB in the League, I can't believe that salary" - NFL fans left debating about who to blame for Cowboys' defeat to Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys spent weeks preparing for their primetime battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night to kick off their NFL season. It was tabbed as one of the marquee quarterback matchups of the season but was anything but.

The Cowboys were unable to get any offense going in a 19-3 loss. The Buccaneers didn't look as elite as they were expected to be, but a win is a win.

The loss leaves the Cowboys with a lot of questions, especially after it was revealed that Dak Prescott will need surgery to repair a hand injury. This will take him at least a few weeks to recover.

Even before he left the game, Prescott wasn't good. He finished 14/29 for 134 yards and one interception. While no player is hardly ever the only one to take the blame, NFL fans are looking for someone or something to blame for the embarrassing loss.

Many are blaming Prescott, apalled at his salary, while others believe the roster has far worse issues than its quarterback.

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Dak Prescott $40 million a year. I called it a mistake from the giddy-up. Dak Prescott $40 million a year. I called it a mistake from the giddy-up.

Prepseer @prepseer @WhitlockJason He maybe the worst QB in the League. I can't believe that salary. What is wrong with these owners. @WhitlockJason He maybe the worst QB in the League. I can't believe that salary. What is wrong with these owners.

What's Happening @ColinasDl @WhitlockJason He has not improved the last couple of years. I am a Cowboy fan and I hope he can improve but he is a horribly inaccurate. @WhitlockJason He has not improved the last couple of years. I am a Cowboy fan and I hope he can improve but he is a horribly inaccurate.

Alim Gaines @GraceDad16 @WhitlockJason Yes you did Jason. I admit I rooted for Dak to get paid. I'm happy he got paid. But when you're a member of the $40 mil per year club, you have to be an engine for winning and I don't think Dak is that. @WhitlockJason Yes you did Jason. I admit I rooted for Dak to get paid. I'm happy he got paid. But when you're a member of the $40 mil per year club, you have to be an engine for winning and I don't think Dak is that.

Brian J. Devereaux @bdeve9 @WhitlockJason Guaranteed money changes a man. See it way to many times in the NFL @WhitlockJason Guaranteed money changes a man. See it way to many times in the NFL

Bob @redpop272467 @WhitlockJason You got that right. Jerry Jones continues to overpay like he did with Zeke. @WhitlockJason You got that right. Jerry Jones continues to overpay like he did with Zeke.

JT @GuitaristJT



Let’s just ignore Dak’s last season, his previous 4+ straight years of leading elite offenses and putting up prolific, efficient numbers. You’re a 🤡 @WhitlockJason Dak Prescott—the only QB not allowed to have a bad game against a good defense, with a bad OL and no weaponsLet’s just ignore Dak’s last season, his previous 4+ straight years of leading elite offenses and putting up prolific, efficient numbers. You’re a 🤡 @WhitlockJason Dak Prescott—the only QB not allowed to have a bad game against a good defense, with a bad OL and no weaponsLet’s just ignore Dak’s last season, his previous 4+ straight years of leading elite offenses and putting up prolific, efficient numbers. You’re a 🤡

F.E Hutton @dhendrix4 @WhitlockJason This is not on Dak. Look at GB today. You must give a QB something to work with …no line no WRs. @WhitlockJason This is not on Dak. Look at GB today. You must give a QB something to work with …no line no WRs.

jesse @Rambeaux007 @WhitlockJason And you think you’re right because he broke his hand, or because he played poorly in one game? @WhitlockJason And you think you’re right because he broke his hand, or because he played poorly in one game?

ATAYCROW @ataycrow @WhitlockJason He has a depleted o line, mediocre tight end and one WR. What did you expect? 🤣 @WhitlockJason He has a depleted o line, mediocre tight end and one WR. What did you expect? 🤣

Are the Dallas Cowboys done for the year?

Without Dak Prescott, Dallas is in trouble. Many believed they'd start the season in an 0-2 hole given their tough schedule. They're now 0-1 and staring down several games with a backup quarterback.

Initial expectations are that Prescott will miss at least six weeks. If Dallas goes worse than 3-3 in those six weeks, the playoffs might be out of the question.

They have to play the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles during that time. The Green Bay Packers also loom in a game Prescott may not be healed for.

Unless they can find someone else, backup Cooper Rush will be tasked with keeping them afloat, which will be a tall task. Anything can happen, but it doesn't look good for the Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas, Cooper Rush in action

The options at quarterback are slim. Cam Newton and Mike Glennon are the most likely free agent options. They might be able to convince Ryan Fitzpatrick to return from retirement or Jimmy Garoppolo to waive his no-trade clause, but the options are few and far between.

