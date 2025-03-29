Dak Prescott claps back at trolls with 4-word message after ex-inmate stands up for him

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott recently made a trip to prison with his fiancée Sarah Jane for a motivational TED talk session. On Friday, motivational speaker Keidrain Brewster, who accompanied the couple during their visit, shared his pictures with them on his Instagram story.

Prescott reshared one of the stories where Brewster posed alongside him and his wife. The quarterback also clapped back at his trolls with a four-word message.

"We Live, They Watch," Prescott wrote.

Dak Prescott claps back at trollers with 4-word message (image credit: instagram/_4dak)

Brewster is an ex-inmate who was released from prison in 2014 after spending almost 14 years in jail. Since his release, Brewster has turned his life around and became successful.

Brewster is a business owner, a best-selling author and a social media influencer. In addition to the picture with Prescott and his wife Sarah, Brewster captioned his story:

"They talk about everything bro got going on in his life except all the positive works he does," Brewster wrote.

Dak Prescott got involved in wild trade rumors ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has found himself in wild trade rumors, with the 2025 NFL draft just around the corner. Sports analyst Bruce Drennan started the rumors during an episode of his "BIGPLAY" on Wednesday.

"Get ready for this one," Drennan said. "I got a pretty darn good source within the Browns’ organization — a couple. I heard, since our last show, that part of the reason why Myles Garrett was so willing to sign this extension — yeah, money, money, money — the Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade for Dak Prescott."

Prescott has been making the most of the offseason, creating beautiful memories with his pregnant wife, and his daughter, Margaret. On Monday, the couple attended the Cowboys' Medal of Honor. They won fans' hearts by twinning in all-black outfits. Before attending the event, Prescott made headlines for clapping back at haters with an adorable picture where he twinned with Margaret.

