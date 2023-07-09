Dak Prescott turns 30 this month, and he believes he is running out of time to win a Super Bowl.

Ever since he was elevated to the starting quarterback position, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to reach the NFC Championship Game in seven seasons. They came the closest in 2018 and 2022, but both times they lost to Californian teams (Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, respectively).

Speaking at The Star, the team's headquarters in Frisco, he said:

"I've always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn't necessarily bother me. Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It's fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what's cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn't matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid."

He added:

"Just understanding injuries and what I've been throughout my career and understanding that you don't have forever to play this game. I'm blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency."

Analysts' opinions on Dak Prescott as 2023 looms

With the National Football Conference being the shallower side when it comes to quarterback depth, Dak Prescott has a case for being one of the better quarterbacks in the league despite his playoff struggles. On a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith, a known Dallas hater, begrudgingly said of the Cowboy:

"There is no denying that Dak Prescott is definitely top five in the NFC because his talent demands it. I can't throw shade on a brother even though he had problems last year. Remember, the list is fluid. It's the offseason and we're not looking just back. We're looking ahead. We're being optimistic, at least for now."

Joy Taylor, however, disagrees with that notion. On SPEAK, she claimed that Prescott was solely to blame for the Cowboys' struggles:

“Dak Prescott is not that talented. We've seen that he's good enough to get the team to the playoffs. ...He's good enough to have a high-flying offense, good regular season record, win a division and all those things are inherently good things they make you a franchise quarterback. You will get paid for doing that. You will get endorsements doing that. You will be the face of a franchise doing that.

"But we don't have to talk about you as if you are a Super Bowl contender doing that. Forget talking about a Super Bowl. Get to an NFC championship game. Dak has been the reason why they have lost multiple years against the same team.”

“Dak isn’t talented enough to get to an NFC Championship game.” @JoyTaylorTalks needs to see a miracle from Dak Prescott this season.“Dak isn’t talented enough to get to an NFC Championship game.” .@JoyTaylorTalks needs to see a miracle from Dak Prescott this season.“Dak isn’t talented enough to get to an NFC Championship game.” https://t.co/9T4b24gEGd

