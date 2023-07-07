As Dak Prescott's fans likely have noticed, Stephen A. Smith might be spending the majority of his day talking about the NBA. However, he hasn't forgotten entirely about football, as today he revealed his list of top five NFC quarterbacks.

The most surprising name placed in the top five is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott. Smith knew the ranking was going to come as a shock, so he didn't waste time explaining his choice. Here's how he put it while speaking on First Take:

"Let's go to number four. Dak Prescott. Now, he didn't look good last year threw about 15 damn interceptions, but he is playing for the star. He is playing for the Dallas Cowboys... There is no denying that Dak Prescott is definitely top five in the NFC because his talent demands it."

He continued, preemptively bracing for blowback:

"I can't throw shade on a brother even though he had problems last year. Remember, the list is fluid. It's the offseason and we're not looking just back. We're looking ahead. We're being optimistic, at least for now. I'll laugh at the Dallas Cowboys around the holidays."

Smith ranked Geno Smith fifth, Jared Goff third, Brock Purdy second, and Jalen Hurts first. He omitted Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins from the top five in addition to every other starting quarterback in the NFC.

Dak Prescott gets praised after worst season of career

Russel Wilson's last year left Dallas Cowboys fans wanting and rivals salivating. The quarterback threw for a career-high 15 interceptions. It was two more than his next-worst year, when he threw 13 in 2017. However, those came over the course of 16 games of action.

The total interceptions thrown came over the course of 12 games in 2022 on account of him missing four games due to injury. Of course, an argument could be made that 2020 was actually the worst season of his career, if one operates under the "best ability is availability" mantra.

In that season, he went 2-3 in five games and missed the rest of the season as a result of one of the most ghastly injuries captured on live television. With 2023 on the horizon, fans are begging the quarterback to go on a revenge tour and carry the team to victory in heroic fashion.

