There aren't many NFL players who divide opinion like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. After Dallas had back-to-back 12-win seasons, which Prescott was a big reason why it went to playoffs, the team has failed in the postseason.

Unfortunately for Prescott, he has been one of the reasons his Cowboys have been sent home in back-to-back years against the San Francisco 49ers. Many cite him as the reason why Dallas won't win a Super Bowl.

NFL analyst Joy Taylor took it a step further and said that people shouldn't be talking about Dallas being Super Bowl contenders due to Prescott's poor playoff showings that has led to the Cowboys being bounced in consecutive years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Dak Prescott is not that talented," Taylor said on FS1's "Speak." "We've seen that he's good enough to get the team to the playoffs. Kirk Cousins does that. He's good enough to win a playoff game. Kirk does that.

"He's good enough to have a high-flying offense, good regular season record, win a division and all those things are inherently good things they make you a franchise quarterback. You will get paid for doing that. You will get endorsements doing that. You will be the face of a franchise doing that.

"But we don't have to talk about you as if you are a Super Bowl contender doing that. Forget talking about a Super Bowl. Get to an NFC championship game. Dak has been the reason why they have lost multiple years against the same team.”

Speak @SpeakOnFS1



“Dak isn’t talented enough to get to an NFC Championship game.” @JoyTaylorTalks needs to see a miracle from Dak Prescott this season.“Dak isn’t talented enough to get to an NFC Championship game.” .@JoyTaylorTalks needs to see a miracle from Dak Prescott this season.“Dak isn’t talented enough to get to an NFC Championship game.” https://t.co/9T4b24gEGd

Dak Prescott facing big 2023 season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

With Dallas having a good offseason that saw it acquire veterans Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore while adding Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker via the draft, the Cowboys' roster is loaded.

While Taylor comparing Dak Prescott to Kirk Cousins is harsh, her point resonates as both are nearly identical in key stats. But being a Cowboy brings a different level of scrutiny, and that is what Prescott is facing this season.

Many feel like this is the year that Prescott has zero excuses. He has the offensive weapons, the O-line, the defense to get him the ball back and an offensive play-caller who is going to tailor the offense around what he is good at.

Will it end with Dak hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February? For some, that is a "miracle," as Talyor said, while others remain bullish on what Dak Prescott can do in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes