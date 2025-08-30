Dak Prescott was furious with Micah Parsons' podcast as Cowboys teammates labeled All-Pro LB "egotistical" & "self-centered": Report

All was not well in Cowboys camp before Micah Parsons was traded to the Packers. Today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Dak Prescott was frustrated with the All-Pro LB which reached a boiling point long before the contract extension saga began.According to Breer's report, Prescott and other Cowboys teammates grew increasingly irritated with Parsons’ off-field ventures, particularly his podcast with Bleacher Report. Several players in the locker room saw it as a distraction.Some Cowboys reportedly went as far as labeling Parsons “egotistical” and “self-centered.”&quot;Martin, Lamb and Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room. That’s not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered. His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott,&quot; Breer wrote.Parsons’ on-field style didn't help the situation. Previous defensive staffs apparently had issues with the linebacker freelancing in search of splash plays, often leaving the Cowboys vulnerable in the run game. In their press conference yesterday, Jerry and Stephen Jones frequently cited this issue as an organizational concern.Ultimately, the friction created an environment where the Cowboys were open to moving on, even from one of the NFL’s best defensive stars. The Cowboys have turned to a new page, while Parsons starts fresh in Green Bay.Also read: “Good riddance”: Skip Bayless shrugs off Cowboys dumping &quot;overhyped &quot;Micah Parsons in brutal monologueInsider info on Micah Parsons contract negotiation with Jerry Jones' CowboysMicah Parsons’ contract saga started in April when Jerry Jones offered his star LB a deal worth $40 million per year. However, the Cowboys wanted a five- to six-year extension, locking Parsons down for the long haul.Dallas had been down this road before, using long-term deals to maintain control as the market shifted. But with Parsons, trust became a sticking point. As per Breer, at some stage, Jones no longer viewed the defensive star as a player he could invest in for the future.When Parsons officially requested a trade, outside teams, including the Green Bay Packers, came calling. Initially, the Cowboys pushed back, waiting to see how the summer unfolded.Parsons, alongside his agent David Mulugheta, later returned to Jones in hopes of restarting talks. The Cowboys’ response according to Parsons was,“Play on the fifth-year option or leave.”Jones even confirmed that message, saying: “That is correct.”The relationship breakdown wasn’t just about money; it became about complete trust, and once that disappeared, so did Parsons from Dallas.Also read: Stephen Jones reveals why Cowboys valued Kenny Clark in Micah Parsons trade deal