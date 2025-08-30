  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott was furious with Micah Parsons' podcast as Cowboys teammates labeled All-Pro LB "egotistical" & "self-centered": Report

Dak Prescott was furious with Micah Parsons' podcast as Cowboys teammates labeled All-Pro LB "egotistical" & "self-centered": Report

By Prasen
Modified Aug 30, 2025 02:12 GMT
Dak Prescott was furious with Micah Parsons
Dak Prescott was furious with Micah Parsons' podcast [Source: Getty]

All was not well in Cowboys camp before Micah Parsons was traded to the Packers. Today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Dak Prescott was frustrated with the All-Pro LB which reached a boiling point long before the contract extension saga began.

Ad

According to Breer's report, Prescott and other Cowboys teammates grew increasingly irritated with Parsons’ off-field ventures, particularly his podcast with Bleacher Report. Several players in the locker room saw it as a distraction.

Some Cowboys reportedly went as far as labeling Parsons “egotistical” and “self-centered.”

"Martin, Lamb and Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room. That’s not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered. His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott," Breer wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons’ on-field style didn't help the situation. Previous defensive staffs apparently had issues with the linebacker freelancing in search of splash plays, often leaving the Cowboys vulnerable in the run game. In their press conference yesterday, Jerry and Stephen Jones frequently cited this issue as an organizational concern.

Ad

Ultimately, the friction created an environment where the Cowboys were open to moving on, even from one of the NFL’s best defensive stars. The Cowboys have turned to a new page, while Parsons starts fresh in Green Bay.

Also read: “Good riddance”: Skip Bayless shrugs off Cowboys dumping "overhyped "Micah Parsons in brutal monologue

Insider info on Micah Parsons contract negotiation with Jerry Jones' Cowboys

Micah Parsons’ contract saga started in April when Jerry Jones offered his star LB a deal worth $40 million per year. However, the Cowboys wanted a five- to six-year extension, locking Parsons down for the long haul.

Ad

Dallas had been down this road before, using long-term deals to maintain control as the market shifted. But with Parsons, trust became a sticking point. As per Breer, at some stage, Jones no longer viewed the defensive star as a player he could invest in for the future.

When Parsons officially requested a trade, outside teams, including the Green Bay Packers, came calling. Initially, the Cowboys pushed back, waiting to see how the summer unfolded.

Ad

Parsons, alongside his agent David Mulugheta, later returned to Jones in hopes of restarting talks. The Cowboys’ response according to Parsons was,

“Play on the fifth-year option or leave.”
Jones even confirmed that message, saying: “That is correct.”

The relationship breakdown wasn’t just about money; it became about complete trust, and once that disappeared, so did Parsons from Dallas.

Also read: Stephen Jones reveals why Cowboys valued Kenny Clark in Micah Parsons trade deal

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications