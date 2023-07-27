Dak Prescott gets candid on rejecting Peyton Manning’s approach to feature in Netflix’s Quarterback

Season 1 of Netflix's "Quarterback" documentary, was a hit, and now attention has turned to Season 2 and who wants to be a part of it, with Dak Prescott thought to be one.

For many, the Dallas Cowboys signal caller is a superb choice as the chance to go behind-the-scenes with Dak and the team would make for great television. With the documentary produced by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, we know that he would have a keen eye as to which QBs would be perfect for Season 2.

Well, Prescott was already asked to be on Season 2, but declined. The former Mississippi State Bulldog spoke to the media at Cowboys training camp today and was asked why he chose to decline the invitation.

Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I get enough media. This team gets enough coverage.”

The Cowboys are always in the media spotlight, whether it be for good or bad reasons, as they are one of the most talked about sporting organizations on the planet.

Adding more cameras to an already busy off-field setup likely isn't the best idea when the team is hunting for a Lombardi trophy, and Dak sees it that way too.

Dak Prescott and Cowboys NFC favourites?

With the NFC being the weakest in recent memory as the only "genuine" Super Bowl contenders appear to be the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and the San Francisco 49ers, there are some who think Dallas has the edge with Dak Prescott leading the way.

The Eagles have lost a host of defensive starts, and both coordinators, while the 49ers' quarterback situation is up in the air. Meanwhile, the Cowboys appear to be settled with a roster that is clearly built to win.

The additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore look to be shrewd pieces of business and could be the differences in Dallas making a deep playoff run or not.

Of course, this is all on paper, and the team has to go out and prove it yet again as they are coming off back-to-back 12-win seasons, so the body of work is there.

For now, it's about understanding Mike McCarthy's new system at training camp, and for Dak Prescott, not being featured in "Quarterback" just limits the distractions as he gears up for the season.