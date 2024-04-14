Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Jane enjoy cozy dinner date at The Goat in Dallas

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, enjoyed a date night at a popular spot in Dallas this weekend. The couple, who welcomed their daughter MJ in February, went to the "The Goat" restaurant on Saturday night for a delicious meal.

Ramos documented the couple's date night on her Instagram story. Her first photo showed a glimpse of their meal, which was steak served on a platter along with other sides seen on the table.

"Date night at @thegoatdallas," Sarah Jane Ramos wrote in the story.

Ramos then added another photo on her Instagram story of her and Prescott. The couple posed near a bar in the restaurant, to which she added a sweet caption about her love for the Mississippi State alum:

"Love this man."

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback wore a multi-tone brown and tan button-down T-shirt with slacks. As for Ramos, she wore a white lace long-sleeved dress for their date night.

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos celebrate their daughter's first Easter

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, captured a sweet family photo on their daughter's first holiday. On Easter, Ramos shared a photo on Instagram of her and Prescott, as well as their newborn daughter, MJ.

While the couple chose floral and pastel looks for their Easter celebration, their daughter wore a white one-piece outfit for the occasion. Ramos also shared photos of other family members with their daughter, MJ, on her first holiday.

Prescott and his family celebrated his daughter's first Easter.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane announced that they were expecting their first child in November 2023. Just weeks before their baby girl was due, the couple posted photos from a maternity shoot they did.

In early March, the couple announced that their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, whom they will call "MJ," was born on Feb. 22.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will have a new fan in his cheering section when the 2024 NFL season kicks off next fall.